UFC

French Invasion: Benoit St. Denis Signs with the UFC

By Tudor Leonte
Sherdog
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, Dana White's Contender Series, The Ultimate Fighter and PFL live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. A few days ago, Combate revealed that the Ultimate Fighting Championship had signed...

www.sherdog.com

mymmanews.com

Chuck Liddell files for divorce following arrest

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Chuck Liddell, has filed for divorce from wife Heidi Northcott just days after an altercation at the couple’s home led to “The Iceman” being taken into custody. TMZ was first to report that Liddell filed paperwork for “dissolution with minor children” at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday.
UFC
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Dana White
Person
Anderson Silva
Person
Lyoto Machida
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“Everyone saw you cheat”, “You are a champ” – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn’t make weight with the use of a towel as well.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
TMZ.com

MMA's Justin Thornton Dead At 38, Weeks After Violent KO Loss

Tragic news ... MMA fighter, Justin Thornton, has died at 38 years old, just weeks after he was violently knocked out in an August fight. Thornton was seriously hurt after Dillon Cleckler KO'ed him during a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on Aug. 20. The scene in the ring was...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round. The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul unloads on “coked up” Conor McGregor for allegedly attacking a DJ in Italy: “PLEASE try and do something when you see me!”

Jake Paul has taken a shot at Conor McGregor for reportedly attacking a famous DJ during a recent trip to Italy. While Jake Paul is often able to have a dig at Conor McGregor for just about any reason, “The Notorious” is giving him more than enough ammo in recent times with Paul not really having to do a whole lot himself.
COMBAT SPORTS
France
Poland
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Boasts About Being Richer Than Entire UFC Roster

Conor McGregor is back to his old self of flaunting his wealth. McGregor is certainly the richest of MMA fighters, but he is now claiming to have more money than the rest of the UFC roster combined. The Irish fighter who has found himself on the top of the Forbes highest-paid athletes list has decided to boast a bit about his money and took to Instagram to do it.
UFC
pensacolavoice.com

Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Loses Title Belt

They say that anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and you never know when a WWE title holder might lose their championship belt. One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to announce that she lost her travel suitcase, which included her gear and her title belt, when she posted the following:
WWE
The Independent

Tyson Fury is better than Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis, trainer claims

Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward has made a huge claim by saying the heavyweight is better than Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis.Fury will look to further his legacy on Saturday as he defends his WBC belt in a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. The British star won the belt by defeating Wilder in their second bout with their first being ruled a split draw.Steward explained why he believes Fury is the greatest of all time, telling the Daily Mail: “I think about how Tyson has the characteristics of Lewis, Klitschko, Ali, Tyson and all the great heavyweights. He...
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt’s Post WWE Name Revealed

Bray Wyatt was one of the most captivating performers in WWE during and even before the pandemic. After WWE released Wyatt from his contract in July, the wrestler immediately began plans for life post-McMahon. Bray took to social media with a series of cryptic tweets that fans everywhere have been...
WWE
International Business Times

UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Reveals Shocking Truth About His Arrest

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has divulged his version of the story. Terrible news broke on Monday morning after the “L.A. Sherriff’s Department received a call about a fight” that happened at a Liddell’s home at San Fernando Valley, TMZ Sports reported. The report added that “when cops...
UFC

