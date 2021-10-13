CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Seed Money

By Jasmine Blu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, we all know that there is no way in hell Max and Helen will be leaving in a month for London. Nevertheless, they've deluded themselves into thinking that's going to happen. But fortunately, by the end of New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 4, they both agreed to raise some hell and get into that good trouble before their departure.

TV Fanatic

A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 3 Review: Game Night

The Peter situation is not looking good at all, friends. A seemingly innocuous, filler hour like A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 3 effectively introduced some important developments. Gary's missing hat may be at the scene of the crime. Peter's wife unknowingly directed Detective Saunders to Gary. Meanwhile, Peter...
Mac Observer

‘The Morning Show’ Season Two, Episode Three Review: Laura Leans in

Episode three of season two of The Morning Show revolves, directly or indirectly, around one character – Laura Peterson. The episode is even named after her. The character, played by Julianna Margulies (pictured above), is a big-hitting anchor at UBA sent in to interview Bradley and Alex as they are reunited on-air.
TV Fanatic

Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Fan Fiction

It's all coming together. Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 8 feels like the endgame -- but not so fast! Something doesn't quite add up. Get yourself some dip and pizza rolls, because we're deep-diving here, Arconiacs!. It's fair to say this show has achieved self-awareness. Look at...
TV Fanatic

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1 Review: The Warning of the Frozen Heart

For a season premiere, that was a lot of twists, turns, and everything you'd expect from a whole season of this mystery drama. Not many shows can handle that amount of drama, but if Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1 is the shape of things to come, we might get our best season yet in Nancy Drew Season 3.
Tell-Tale TV

Foundation Review: Barbarians at the Gate (Season 1 Episode 4)

Foundation Season 1 Episode 4, “Barbarians at the Gate,” slowly connects some of the pieces from previous episodes. The fall that Hari predicted is starting, and everyone is realizing it. The empire is falling slowly, and as such, it isn’t the most interesting thing to watch. There’s a slight thrill...
Tell-Tale TV

Supergirl Review: Magical Thinking (Season 6 Episode 14)

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 14, “Magical Thinking,” is an excellent example of what the rest of this season could be if only the show gets out of its own way. This show is more than capable of being fun and lighthearted while balancing heavier topics through character-driven scenes. Right now,...
TV Fanatic

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Happy Birthday Jenny

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 3 showed the three different Joes dealing with the change thrown at them and how it would affect not only them but their significant others and their families. As an adoptee who also searched for her birth parents, I'm relieved that Ordinary Joe is portraying...
TV Fanatic

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 3 Episode 12

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 3 Episode 12, Isobel helped Kyle save a life, but at what cost?. Meanwhile, Jones needed something from Michael that could change the latter's relationship with his brother forever. Elsewhere, Heath continued to work on the science in the hope of stopping Jones. Who stepped...
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 4: Seed Money

Max’s worst nightmare comes true as his former teacher brings her no nonsense style to the hospital on New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 4, “Seed Money.”. Michelle Forbes joins the show as Dr. Veronica Fuentes, a budget minded administrator, who seeks to change the way Max has been running things. Her appearance will definitely impact Max’s commitment to leaving with Helen.
Tell-Tale TV

Coroner Review: Blue Flock (Season 3 Episode 8)

There is no such thing as a bad episode of Coroner, but the final 15 minutes of Coroner Season 3 Episode 8, “Blue Flock,” are the only ones that are worth watching. The topic of cryogenics is fascinating, but it turns out that watching family members fight over freezing a body does not translate into riveting television.
Decider

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: A New Stranger In Town

Is Wolfgang Legarski my new favorite TV character? You know, Rick Legarski’s twin, Wolfgang, a.k.a. Wolf. “As in, Mozart. Van Halen. Blitzer.”. During last week’s season premiere, we got a brief look at John Carroll Lynch’s new role on Big Sky Season 2, but this week, we’re starting to understand who Rick Legarski’s twin really is. As he holds Ronald Pergman captive in his backyard, Wolf explains that his dead twin Rick was an incompetent failure who was using Ronald as a pawn in his twisted exploits. Wolf’s job, now that he has Ronald all chained up, is to cleanse Ronald of all the evil lurking in him. Wolf explains that it is he, and not Ronald, who’s in charge here, he is the Alpha. He’s also holding Ronald’s girlfriend Scarlet captive too, and while he offers Ronald a glimpse at her from afar, he’s not letting them speak just yet.
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Death By Misadventure

Buckle up because we're in for a blood-soaked and expletive-filled trip with the killer doll everyone loves to hate. Chucky Season 1 Episode 1 introduced us to a new crop of characters and conflicts, setting the stage for Chucky to manipulate every one of them. It was a decent effort...
TV Fanatic

The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 3 Review: Measure Of Intelligence

It seems like dealing with an annoying boss is the new trend in 2021. Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods, New Amsterdam, and now The Good Doctor have all featured storylines with a boss that interferes with the way things should be and needs to be put in their place.
Tell-Tale TV

Big Sky Review: Huckleberry (Season 2 Episode 2)

A slew of new characters are introduced as the bigger picture begins to widen on Big Sky Season 2 Episode 2, “Huckleberry.”. Every new face is fascinating, and their presence, in their own way, tweaks the frame—a slightly different angle, a wider lens, leads to clues and more insight. Much how I imagine it would be investigating such cases.
Tell-Tale TV

CSI: Vegas Review: Legacy (Season 1 Episode 1)

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 1, “Legacy,” the CSI unit is back, and they’re coming out swinging. Old characters mixed with new brings nostalgia to the forefront of a solid pilot episode. On “Legacy,” Jim Brass is attacked in his own home, bringing none other than Sara Sidle back...
TV Fanatic

The Sinner Season 4 Episode 1 Review: Welcome to Hanover Island

"Another story of male overreach." Surely, those are not innocuous words. Said early in The Sinner Season 4 Episode 1, Sonya was reading them from a fable about Hanover Island. As that's the island where Harry Ambrose and his girlfriend, Sonya, have gone to refresh after the events of The...
Tell-Tale TV

Heels Review: Double Turn (Season 1 Episode 8)

As everyone prepares for the state fair show, family problems threaten to derail everything Jack has worked for on Heels Season 1 Episode 8, “Double Turn.”. Heels has always been the story of two brothers overcoming their father’s legacy. Jack and Ace are good guys who can’t get past the way Tom treated them. The season finale sees all that come to a head in the biggest match of their lives.
