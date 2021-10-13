New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Seed Money

Is Wolfgang Legarski my new favorite TV character? You know, Rick Legarski’s twin, Wolfgang, a.k.a. Wolf. “As in, Mozart. Van Halen. Blitzer.”. During last week’s season premiere, we got a brief look at John Carroll Lynch’s new role on Big Sky Season 2, but this week, we’re starting to understand who Rick Legarski’s twin really is. As he holds Ronald Pergman captive in his backyard, Wolf explains that his dead twin Rick was an incompetent failure who was using Ronald as a pawn in his twisted exploits. Wolf’s job, now that he has Ronald all chained up, is to cleanse Ronald of all the evil lurking in him. Wolf explains that it is he, and not Ronald, who’s in charge here, he is the Alpha. He’s also holding Ronald’s girlfriend Scarlet captive too, and while he offers Ronald a glimpse at her from afar, he’s not letting them speak just yet.

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO