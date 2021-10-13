George Melendez Wright #HispanicHeritageMonth #LatinxHeritageMonth
Today we celebrate George Melendez Wright, an El Salvarodian-American biologist who conducted the first scientific survey of fauna for the National Park Service. After graduating in 1927, Wright joined the National Park Service, and until June of 1929, he worked as an Assistant Naturalist in Yosemite National Park. During this period—and based on several summers exploring the parks of the West, including an expedition to Mount McKinley (now Denali) National Park in 1926—Wright became very concerned about what he would come to call “the problems caused by conflict between man and animal through joint occupancy of the park areas.” Specifically, the transplanted and unnaturally penned tule elk in Yosemite Valley were disturbing to Wright, as was the elk and buffalo situation in Yellowstone National Park.blog.adafruit.com
