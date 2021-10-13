CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, OH

Northwest Ambulance District seeks levy replacement

By BRIAN HAYTCHER bhaytcher@starbeacon.com
Ashtabula Star Beacon
 6 days ago

GENEVA — The Northwest Ambulance District is seeking a replacement of a two-mill levy in November Election. Robert Russell, chair of the NAD Board, said the levy makes up just under half of the district’s levy funding. Northwest Ambulance District has three levies, the two-mill levy that is on the ballot in November, a 1.25-mill levy, and a one-mill levy, Russell said. The three levies currently bring in the equivalent of 3.88 mills, and replacing the two-mill levy will bring that number closer to four mills, Russell said.

www.starbeacon.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashtabula County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Geneva, OH
Geneva, OH
Government
County
Ashtabula County, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Service#Ambulances#Levies#The Nad Board#Nad
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy