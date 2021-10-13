Northwest Ambulance District seeks levy replacement

GENEVA — The Northwest Ambulance District is seeking a replacement of a two-mill levy in November Election. Robert Russell, chair of the NAD Board, said the levy makes up just under half of the district’s levy funding. Northwest Ambulance District has three levies, the two-mill levy that is on the ballot in November, a 1.25-mill levy, and a one-mill levy, Russell said. The three levies currently bring in the equivalent of 3.88 mills, and replacing the two-mill levy will bring that number closer to four mills, Russell said.