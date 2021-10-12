Update - Portion of Hopewell Road to Oct.18-20

The St. Charles County Highway Department will close a portion of Hopewell Road Monday, Oct. 18, through Wednesday, Oct. 20, weather permitting, for the construction of new pavement for the Route N/Hopewell Road realignment project. The closure has been rescheduled from Wednesday, Oct. 13, through Friday, Oct. 15, due to weather concerns. The closure location on Hopewell Road is approximately 0.1 miles south of Highway N and 0.5 miles north of Diehr Road. Traffic will be required to use an alternate route around the closure during construction. Local traffic can access either side of the closure location, but no through traffic will be permitted. Motorists can use Diehr Road, Highway DD, Sommers Road, and Highway N for detour routes. Signs notifying motorists of the closure and detours will be posted. Changeable message boards will be used to inform residents of the closure and re-opening.