CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Charles County, MO

Update - Portion of Hopewell Road to Oct.18-20

Boone Country Connection
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Charles County Highway Department will close a portion of Hopewell Road Monday, Oct. 18, through Wednesday, Oct. 20, weather permitting, for the construction of new pavement for the Route N/Hopewell Road realignment project. The closure has been rescheduled from Wednesday, Oct. 13, through Friday, Oct. 15, due to weather concerns. The closure location on Hopewell Road is approximately 0.1 miles south of Highway N and 0.5 miles north of Diehr Road. Traffic will be required to use an alternate route around the closure during construction. Local traffic can access either side of the closure location, but no through traffic will be permitted. Motorists can use Diehr Road, Highway DD, Sommers Road, and Highway N for detour routes. Signs notifying motorists of the closure and detours will be posted. Changeable message boards will be used to inform residents of the closure and re-opening.

boonecountryconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Charles County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
County
Saint Charles County, MO
Saint Charles County, MO
Government
The Associated Press

Brazil Senate report urges charging Bolsonaro over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian senator has formally presented a report recommending President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world. The nearly 1,200-page report by Sen. Renan Calheiros is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hopewell#County Highway#The Route N Hopewell Road#Highway N#The Highway Department#Sccmo Org Roadprojects

Comments / 0

Community Policy