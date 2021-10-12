CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening, Ticket Prices Announced for Peppa Pig Theme Park

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday. Officials also announced ticket prices. A one-day ticket for the central Florida park will be $34.99 at the gate and $30.99 online. An annual...

