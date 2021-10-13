CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea Launches Panel to Debate 'Living With COVID-19'

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea established a panel on Wednesday to debate a strategy on how to "live with COVID-19" in the long-term, as the country seeks to phase out coronavirus restrictions and reopen the economy amid rising vaccination levels. Under the strategy, the government aims to relax coronavirus restrictions...

