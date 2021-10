Leo Choquette is going to be on the New Bedford City Council next year when he beats Ward 1 Councilor Brad Markey on election day next month. Choquette has run before and he learned the lessons smart people take away from short term failures. Two years ago, he ran citywide for the council. This year, he took on a smaller area and a weaker incumbent.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO