Freddy Freeman delivers as the Braves advance to the NLCS
Freddy Freeman returned from Josh Hader in the eighth inning to give Atlanta Braves The lead in a 5-4 victory over Milwaukee Brewers. Charlie Morton, who had started a three-day break, quickly found himself in trouble when he hit Colton Wong with a 2-1 ball break and then allowed Louly Adams one song to deviate from Dansby Swanson’s gauntlet. Morton came back and hit Christian Yelich for the first time and then Avicel Garcia retired in a great game by Austin Riley for the second time. Morton then hit Rowdy Tellez to tie the contestants.houstonianonline.com
Comments / 0