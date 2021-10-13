CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freddy Freeman delivers as the Braves advance to the NLCS

By Vita Walton
houstonianonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFreddy Freeman returned from Josh Hader in the eighth inning to give Atlanta Braves The lead in a 5-4 victory over Milwaukee Brewers. Charlie Morton, who had started a three-day break, quickly found himself in trouble when he hit Colton Wong with a 2-1 ball break and then allowed Louly Adams one song to deviate from Dansby Swanson’s gauntlet. Morton came back and hit Christian Yelich for the first time and then Avicel Garcia retired in a great game by Austin Riley for the second time. Morton then hit Rowdy Tellez to tie the contestants.

FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
thefocus.news

What is Freddie Freeman's net worth as Braves player nears free agency?

Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
ESPN

Freddie Freeman lifts Atlanta Braves over Milwaukee Brewers, into second straight NLCS

The Atlanta Braves are headed back to the National League Championship Series for the second straight season, and they go there in dramatic fashion. The Braves' Freddie Freeman hammered a two-out, first-pitch homer to center field in the bottom of the eighth off Josh Hader, the Milwaukee Brewers' All-Star closer, lifting Atlanta to a 5-4 come-from-behind win on Tuesday, closing out the NL division series in four games.
fangraphs.com

Freddie Freeman Gets His Moment, Pushes Atlanta Into NLCS

There isn’t much missing from Freddie Freeman’s sterling career. He’s won an MVP, hit for the cycle, racked up 42 WAR, captured a pair of Silver Sluggers, and has already made five All-Star teams. That’s not quite enough for Cooperstown on its own, but he’s probably only a few more star caliber seasons away from a pretty good Hall of Fame case, and given that he’s only 32, he’s got time to pad his resume. With apologies to a criminally under-photographed snowmobile ride with Chipper Jones, the only thing missing from Freeman’s career has been an iconic moment.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Qualifying offer for this winter set, Braves advance to NLCS

The Mets face a big decision in impending free agent Javy Báez. Deesha Thosar looks at how the $18.4 million qualifying offer will impact the Mets’ free agents such as Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard. After Jacob deGrom got off to a historic start to the season, it was reliever...
wmleader.com

Twitter reacts to Freddie Freeman’s go-ahead home run to lead Braves over Brewers in NLDS

After Tuesday night, Freddie Freeman has five postseason home runs to his credit. But it was his fifth, and most recent, that also was one of the biggest. With the Braves tied 4-4 against the Brewers in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 4 of the NLDS, Freeman hit a solo home run to put Atlanta up 5-4, eventually leading to the 3-1 series win to send the team to the NLCS for the second year in a row.
