Brand Speech Lawyers on Helping Deserving Parents: ‘We Know Nothing’
Weijsenfeld simply cannot do her job without a file, she says, while victims are in regular distress. Weijsenfeld: “I’ve worked as a lawyer for fifteen years, and whenever I object, I receive the file immediately. Then you discuss it with the client. Then you can also see that someone may not be entitled to something. Because that could be the case.” , but we don’t know now. We don’t know anything.”houstonianonline.com
Comments / 0