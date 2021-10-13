CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Writer Sally Rooney refuses to sell translation rights to Israeli publisher Modan

By Hannah Patton
houstonianonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a statement, the 30-year-old Irishman expressed his support for boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS). This group says it wants to end “international support for Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians and to persuade Israel to comply with international law.” Rooney referred to a report released earlier this year in which Human Rights Watch accused the state of racism and apartheid. Compare Israel to South Africa yesterday.

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Sally Rooney’s nonsensical anti-Israel statement

The controversy surrounding Irish author Sally Rooney’s new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, appears to be on the downswing. Now that Rooney has clarified that she takes issue with Israel, and not the Hebrew language spoken by Israelis, the public discussion has morphed. At least in some quarters, there appears to be less heat and more understanding.
WORLD
PBS NewsHour

Sally Rooney holds off on Hebrew translation of new novel

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Sally Rooney is holding off on allowing her current book to be translated into Hebrew, citing Israel’s “system of racial domination and segregation against Palestinians.”. In a statement issued Tuesday through her literary representatives, the Wylie Agency, the Irish novelist said she hoped to eventually...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indy100

BDS Movement explained: Why Sally Rooney turned down Israeli publisher

Novelist Sally Rooney refused to work with an Israeli publisher as a mark of solidarity with the people of Palestine. The Irish author previously worked with the Israel-based publisher to translate Normal People and Conversations With Friends, but the publishing house this week revealed that she turned down their offer to translate her latest novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, into Hebrew.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Naomi Klein
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Russell Brand
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Sally Rooney
Person
Jean Luc Godard
Person
Brian Eno
BBC

Irish author Sally Rooney in Israel boycott row

Irish author Sally Rooney is at the centre of a controversy after refusing to allow her new book to be translated into Hebrew by an Israeli company. The acclaimed writer said it was in support of calls to boycott Israel over its policies towards the Palestinians. She said it would...
MIDDLE EAST
thecut.com

The Sally Rooney Translation Boycott, Explained

Uh-oh, Sally Rooney drama on the horizon: The writer has declined to sell translation rights for her latest novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You — which explores topics like unwanted fame and what it means to live ethically under capitalism — to an Israeli publishing house. In doing so, she explained in a statement, she is expressing solidarity with the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, “calling for an economic and cultural boycott of complicit Israeli companies and institutions in response to the apartheid system” and in support of Palestinian rights.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Translation#Russia#Irishman#Human Rights Watch#Modan Brunei#Bds#The Ministry Of Defense#Israelis#British
Forward

I fought South African Apartheid and the Israeli occupation. Sally Rooney’s decision is wrong

No contemporary writer has gotten under my skin as you have. I have devoured your three novels and several of your stories, moved and astonished by the desires, anxieties and ambivalences of your characters and by the interplay among them; and not only moved and astonished but delighted by the quicksilver movements in your dialogue; and not only that, but impressed by the way you engage the damages of class and economic prospect that work upon and within your characters, and exhibit the pathos and pathologies that many millions of young people today experience as their fate. I am much older than your characters but feel bonded to them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Israel accuses Sally Rooney of impeding Middle East peace by refusing publication of book

The Israeli foreign ministry has accused Sally Rooney, the novelist, of impeding peace in the Middle East by refusing a request to have her book translated into Hebrew. Rooney said she supported a cultural boycott of Israel and would not allow the translation rights for her latest novel to be sold to an Israeli-based publishing house. She explained her decision as an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people “in their struggle for freedom, justice and equality”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Palestine
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
Telegraph

Sally Rooney refuses to allow new novel to be published in Hebrew over views on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Sally Rooney, the acclaimed Irish author, has reportedly refused to allow her new novel to be published in Hebrew due to her views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The disclosure was made in a recent newspaper interview which said that Rooney had turned down a translation bid from Modan, an Israeli publisher, as she supports a boycott of Israel.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Jewish Press

An Open Letter to Sally Rooney RE: Boycotting Israel

I understand from the recent publicity that you are engaged in a boycott of Israel. Let’s be frank, the manner in which the story originally came out was a bit of a mess wasn’t it – because it painted you as someone who was boycotting Hebrew, rather than just Israel. Following this initial negative publicity, I am certain that the key players of the boycott movement circled around to protect you and helped compile the carefully worded but ultimately disingenuous statement that tried to undo some of the damage. The BDS camp have these public cultural boycott announcements down to a fine art (pardon the pun).
MIDDLE EAST
Vanity Fair

Sally Rooney Enters the Activist-Author Debate

Sally Rooney—writer of three critically acclaimed novels wherein Irish 20-somethings emote uneasily on the nature of relations as they pertain to class, international affairs, and the interpersonal—made headlines this week following a report that the author declined to make her new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, available to the Hebrew-language publisher Modan Publishing House, which released Rooney’s previous two novels.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thebrag.com

Everything to know about the Sally Rooney translation controversy

If you spent any time online yesterday, you definitely heard about the furore surrounding the Hebrew translation of the new novel from Sally Rooney; she’s almost certainly the biggest author in the world after all. Beautiful World, Where Are You was released in September to strong acclaim, her follow-up to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy