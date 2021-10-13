Writer Sally Rooney refuses to sell translation rights to Israeli publisher Modan
In a statement, the 30-year-old Irishman expressed his support for boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS). This group says it wants to end “international support for Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians and to persuade Israel to comply with international law.” Rooney referred to a report released earlier this year in which Human Rights Watch accused the state of racism and apartheid. Compare Israel to South Africa yesterday.houstonianonline.com
