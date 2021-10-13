JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’): She and Jenna were ‘supervillains battling for supremacy’ on 2nd Disney night [WATCH]

By night two of the “ Dancing with the Stars ” Disney heroes and villains event, the celebs must have been tired, but you wouldn’t know that from JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson ‘s paso doble, which was inspired by the villainous progeny of “Descendants 2” and gave Siwa an opportunity to clap back at bullies and haters. But the judges weren’t entirely in sync with their reviews. Watch their performance above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Carrie Ann Inaba : “JoJo, you are a fantastic performer. Always. I love the energy you bring and the dedication. This week I didn’t think that was your best dance. I thought it was a little hectic. What I’m looking for always is transformation. That’s what keeps the playing field level for everybody. This week, I felt like we kind of went back to old tricks and old habits. I like when you have a little bit more elegance.”

Len Goodman : “Well, it possibly could have been hectic, but for me, what I loved, it had control … You’ve done two dances [this week] — Viennese waltz, paso doble, both ends of the dance spectrum, both fantastic.”

Derek Hough : “I actually feel like that maybe the hecticness was just the hair flying around. But if you’re looking at the dancing, I agree with Len: it was super controlled, it had so much content in it … the twist turn, I saw the little knee spin. You guys’ side-by-side was so in sync. It had the power, had the oomph that I love to see in paso doble.”

Bruno Tonioli : “My feuding beauties! Equally strong, equally gifted. It really was like watching two supervillains battling for supremacy. And you both won — a paso doble like no other.”

Goodman, Hough, and Tonioli gave Siwa nines, and despite her criticism Inaba still gave a solid eight, giving her a score of 35 out of 40 for the night and a grand total of 70 out of 80 when both nights of competition were combined. She was tied for second on the judges’ leaderboard and, unsurprisingly, she advanced safely through to the next round. What did you think of her paso?

