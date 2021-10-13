Local Businesses Are Being Investigated For Possible Vaccine Passport Law Violations

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The state is investigating local Tampa Bay businesses for possibly violating the vaccine passport law.

One of those locations being looked into is MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater. On Sunday at the amphitheater, security officials were requiring people to either show their vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test received within 72 hours prior to the Zac Brown Band concert.

Many people were upset with the policy and others said it made them feel safer.

Jason Stanford lives in the Tampa Bay Area and says “I’m vaccinated because I’m a front line worker.”

He says he understands how serious COVID-19 is.

“I have a friend who whose husband ended up on a respirator for nearly a month,” said Stanford.

But he doesn’t agree with local businesses and governments requiring proof of vaccination.

“More than anything, I respect people’s right to choose,” said Stanford.

The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater is now requiring people to show their vaccination cards or have a negative COVID-19 test to get into concerts, the policy is listed on the LiveNation concert website.

“I think it’s unfortunate. I would have gone to see Alice cooper and Ace Frehley last night, but none of my friends wanted to go badly enough to go get tested,” said Stanford.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health announced it is investigating over 100 businesses across the state for violating the vaccine passport la, including The Straz Center, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, Gasparilla Music Festival and more…and the penalty is expensive.

Dr. Jay Wolfson, a professor at the University of South Florida says “For every person affected by this, every employee or customer, that’s $5,000 and more stuff could be added on to that.”

Dr. Wolfson says the investigation could lead to a complicated case in court, as President Biden is requiring all businesses with more than 100 employees to enforce vaccines or weekly COVID-19 testing.

“Generally in law there’s a pre-emption, where a federal law or a federal act will trump a state act or law. But not always,” said Dr. Wolfson.

If a venue or businesses is found guilty, it could cost millions of dollars, but Dr. Wolfson says it won’t be a fast investigation.

“Private corporations that say I have a right to say no shirt, no shoes, no vaccine, no service to protect my employees and to protect my customers, but at the same time, do I have the right to ask you whether or not you’ve been vaccinated?” said Dr. Wolfson.