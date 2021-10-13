CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Bonza: Australia’s New Low-Cost Airline to Launch in 2022

By Editorial Policy, Standards & Complaints
manofmany.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia is set to receive a new low-cost airline from early next year when Bonza launches into the post-pandemic sky. The budget airline is promising to deliver “ultra-low prices” for domestic travel around the country beginning in 2022. With travel interest expected to peak as Australia emerges from its Delta-enforced bubble and border restrictions lift, the timing couldn’t be better. But what is Bonza and where will it fly?

manofmany.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

PAX Australia's online schedule is live ahead of launch later this week

PAX Australia 2021 was canceled in August due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and with the benefit of hindsight it was a good move: large parts of Australia, including Melbourne, are still subject to strict lockdown measures. But the show will go on, albeit in an online capacity, with a series of online presentations and livestreams kicking off later this week, starting Friday October 8.
VIDEO GAMES
worldairlinenews.com

Alaska Airlines launches new codeshare agreement with alliance partner Iberia Airlines

Alaska Airlines further expanded its global reach today with the announcement of a new codeshare agreement with Iberia Airlines, a fellow member of the oneworld alliance. The agreement further strengthens the existing partnership between the two airlines by providing flyers with exciting and convenient travel options. The agreement allows passengers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
caribjournal.com

Spirit Airlines Is Launching a New Nonstop Route to Puerto Rico

It’s long been Puerto Rico’s “Second City,” but the southern city of Ponce is starting to see a wave of new interest from travelers. Now, low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is launching a new nonstop route to Ponce, part of what local tourism officials hope is a continued surge in demand for the destination.
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

New U.S. Regional Airline Aha! Launches This Month

Skip the long drive and book a quick flight to Reno-Tahoe International Airport instead. The country's newest airline takes off in late October. Another new airline is heading into the U.S. skies with promises of bringing low fares and nonstop service to smaller cities deserted by the major carriers. Aha!, as the upstart has christened itself (short for “air-hotel-adventure”), plans to start flying from Nevada’s Reno-Tahoe International Airport in late October, at introductory fares of $49 each way.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Airlines#European Travel#Airline Industry#Easyjet#Flyarystan#Partners#Boeing#Australian
Flight Global.com

World Airline Rankings: Hard hit low-cost carriers lead recovery efforts

A reliance on passenger traffic meant budget operators had little option but to suspend most of their flights when Covid hit, but they have been at forefront or of returning capacity as short-haul and VFR markets have been the first to recover. Paradoxically, low-cost carriers have been among both the...
INDUSTRY
manofmany.com

Australia’s ‘Most Instagrammable’ Food Just Opened Another Sydney Diner

Gram Pancakes is a cult classic Japanese café famous for its indulgent soufflé-style, sky-high pancakes. Since opening its first Chatswood store in 2020, the café has found a myriad of success with queues of customers lining up in excitement to taste – as well as Instagram – Grams increasingly popular sweet and savoury delights.
RESTAURANTS
TravelNoire

Aha!: The New Budget Airline Flying For As Low As $49

Launching this month, new budget airline Aha! is bringing low fares and nonstop service to smaller West Coast cities. Aha!, which is an acronym for “air-hotel-adventure,” is scheduled to start flying from Nevada’s Reno-Tahoe International Airport in late October, at the introductory fare of $49 each way. Aha! will operate...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
executivetraveller.com

Singapore Airlines launches an A380 fight that’s just one hour long

Picture this: after tucking into a preflight meal and a drink or two at in the airport lounge, your Airbus A380 flight is called. You head to the departure gate and join the queue for boarding, along with almost 500 other passengers. You make your way onto the upper deck...
TRAVEL
manofmany.com

Feel-Good Friday: October 15 – Stop PEP-11, Sea Shepard Clean Ups and Squid Game in Sydney

It’s that time of the week. Nope, not time for Feel-Good Friday. Time for me to clock off and help myself to a couple of Friday frothies. Ok, fine. I’ll finish the Feel-Good news for the week. First and foremost, check out our little write up on the Stop PEP-11 Bill. Educate yourself. Act. Because being a socially conscious and politically aware citizen is cool.
PETS
TheConversationAU

Australia's top economists back carbon price, say benefits of net-zero outweigh cost

Eight in ten of Australia’s leading economists back action to cut Australia’s carbon emissions to net-zero. Almost nine in ten want it done by a carbon tax or a carbon price – mechanisms that were explicitly rejected at the 2013 election. The panel of 58 top Australian economists selected by the Economic Society of Australia wants the carbon price restored to the public agenda even though it was rejected seven years ago, some saying Australia’s goods and services tax was rebuffed in 1993 and then restored to the public agenda seven years later. Among those surveyed are former heads of government departments...
ECONOMY
manofmany.com

Queensland Border to Reopen by Christmas for Fully Vaccinated Travellers

Queensland borders are set to reopen to the rest of the country just in time for Christmas, the state government has confirmed. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk revealed a raft of new quarantine requirements that will see travellers from New South Wales and other open states allowed to enter Queensland. It all hinges on double dose milestones being hit as part of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, which dictates some strict stipulations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers

Singapore on Tuesday began quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries, part of a plan to ease restrictions as the business hub gears up to live with the coronavirus. The latest easing expanded a programme that began with vaccinated air travel lanes with Germany and Brunei last month, and is now open to passengers from the United States, Canada, Britain, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. Singapore Airlines said flights from Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles and New York were scheduled to arrive Tuesday under the programme. "We have seen very strong demand for our Vaccinated Travel Lane flights," the national airline told AFP.
TRAVEL
Flight Global.com

Chief of low-cost airline Pegasus to chair IATA board after 2022 AGM

Pegasus Airlines chief executive Mehmet Nane will become the chair of the IATA board of governors after the association’s 2022 AGM, succeeding JetBlue Airways chief executive Robin Hayes. That transition will continue a period during which the role has been taken by the chief executive of an airline outside the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy