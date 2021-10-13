Bonza: Australia’s New Low-Cost Airline to Launch in 2022
Australia is set to receive a new low-cost airline from early next year when Bonza launches into the post-pandemic sky. The budget airline is promising to deliver “ultra-low prices” for domestic travel around the country beginning in 2022. With travel interest expected to peak as Australia emerges from its Delta-enforced bubble and border restrictions lift, the timing couldn’t be better. But what is Bonza and where will it fly?manofmany.com
