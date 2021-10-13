See The Leaves Change Along The Fuller Lakes Trail In The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge In Alaska

If you’re looking for a beautiful traipse through the mountains to watch the leaves change, the Fuller Lakes Trail in Alaska is the place to go! This stunning hike will take you to Kenai National Wildlife Refuge in Cooper Landing. It’s the perfect day hike for breathtaking autumn views.

If you’re on the Kenai Peninsula, you’ll be graced with some seriously beautiful scenery.

We love the Fuller Lakes Trail for it’s amazing sights.

This area is teeming with wildlife, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for bear, moose, and more.

There are new bridges along the trail, which make the hike a breeze.

In fact, during the fall season in Alaska, the weather is known to shift pretty rapidly.

There’s plenty of parking at the trailhead.

This is one epic hike that’s pretty much gorgeous all year long.

Cooper Landing is home to the famous and breathtaking Kenai Lake and River, framed by gorgeous mountains. There are plenty of trails in this area that will show you some great views.Mid to late October is prime leaf peeping season out in the mountains, and many people love watching the colors change out here.The entire trail is only 6.2 miles, out and back, with an elevation gain of 1,446 feet. It’s a moderately easy trail, and the view of the lakes is spectacular.If you go all the way to the top you may encounter snow. Be prepared for changing weather conditions, and dress warmly.There are plenty of wet days, so make sure you pack well. A rain jacket, hat, and sturdy boots that can easily hike through mud are all good choices.This is a great season to hike this trail because the bugs will be mostly gone, and the air is crisp and clean. Autumn hiking in Alaska can be especially amazing.Grab a loved one and head out on this beautiful trail. It’s one you won’t want to miss this fall season!

Have you ever hiked the Fuller Lakes Trail in Alaska? What did you think? Did you love it? Let us know in the comments below!

