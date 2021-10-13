CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

See The Leaves Change Along The Fuller Lakes Trail In The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge In Alaska

By Megan McDonald
Only In Alaska
Only In Alaska
 6 days ago

If you’re looking for a beautiful traipse through the mountains to watch the leaves change, the Fuller Lakes Trail in Alaska is the place to go! This stunning hike will take you to Kenai National Wildlife Refuge in Cooper Landing. It’s the perfect day hike for breathtaking autumn views.

If you’re on the Kenai Peninsula, you’ll be graced with some seriously beautiful scenery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqpJc_0cPYA6Vd00
Tamara Rymarz / AllTrails
Cooper Landing is home to the famous and breathtaking Kenai Lake and River, framed by gorgeous mountains. There are plenty of trails in this area that will show you some great views.

We love the Fuller Lakes Trail for it’s amazing sights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9huI_0cPYA6Vd00
Tamara Rymarz / AllTrails
Mid to late October is prime leaf peeping season out in the mountains, and many people love watching the colors change out here.

This area is teeming with wildlife, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for bear, moose, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g31Ij_0cPYA6Vd00
Lanessa Trueblood / AllTrails
The entire trail is only 6.2 miles, out and back, with an elevation gain of 1,446 feet. It’s a moderately easy trail, and the view of the lakes is spectacular.

There are new bridges along the trail, which make the hike a breeze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMFtq_0cPYA6Vd00
Lanessa Trueblood / AllTrails
If you go all the way to the top you may encounter snow. Be prepared for changing weather conditions, and dress warmly.

In fact, during the fall season in Alaska, the weather is known to shift pretty rapidly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKqUl_0cPYA6Vd00
Lanessa Trueblood / AllTrails
There are plenty of wet days, so make sure you pack well. A rain jacket, hat, and sturdy boots that can easily hike through mud are all good choices.

There’s plenty of parking at the trailhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aD6bx_0cPYA6Vd00
Melody Golden / AllTrails
This is a great season to hike this trail because the bugs will be mostly gone, and the air is crisp and clean. Autumn hiking in Alaska can be especially amazing.

This is one epic hike that’s pretty much gorgeous all year long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GvjT_0cPYA6Vd00
profile-image Adam Ald / AllTrails
Grab a loved one and head out on this beautiful trail. It’s one you won’t want to miss this fall season!

Have you ever hiked the Fuller Lakes Trail in Alaska? What did you think? Did you love it? Let us know in the comments below!

While you’re in Cooper Landing, make sure to take a moment and stop off at This One Destination Has The Absolute Bluest Water In Alaska.

The post See The Leaves Change Along The Fuller Lakes Trail In The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Alaska

Watch The Colors Change From The Living Room Of This Remote Log Cabin In Alaska

If you want to get off the beaten path this fall, head on out to this remote log cabin in Alaska. Located right outside of Healy in Anderson, Alaska, you get all the perks of privacy and gorgeous autumn leaves while still being able to drive right up. Pack your bags, grab your family, and […] The post Watch The Colors Change From The Living Room Of This Remote Log Cabin In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

Get High In The Chugach And Watch The Colors Change On This Stunning Trail In Alaska

If you’re looking for a great spot to watch autumn arrive, Williwaw Lakes Trail in Alaska is the place to be. Located right outside Anchorage in the Chugach National Forest, this trail will take you through some beautiful scenery. And it gets even better every autumn! Have you ever hiked the Williwaw Lakes Trail in […] The post Get High In The Chugach And Watch The Colors Change On This Stunning Trail In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Cooper Landing, AK
Only In Alaska

It’s Impossible To Forget These 5 Horrific Winter Storms That Have Gone Down In Alaska History

If Alaska is known for one thing, its our brutal snow. We’re well known for having winter storms in Alaska that contain larger amounts of snow compared to the rest of the United States. However, we’ve had some Alaska snowfall records that were well above average. In some cases, we’ve even broken world records! We […] The post It’s Impossible To Forget These 5 Horrific Winter Storms That Have Gone Down In Alaska History appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

Hike The Boardwalks With Killer Mountain Views On This Easy Trail In Alaska

There are a ton of great places to watch the leaves change in Alaska, and Eagle River Greenbelt Access Trail is definitely one of them. If you’re in the Eagle River area, this is an easy hike with a big payoff. Relatively flat, you’ll travel over plenty of boardwalks to score stunning views of the […] The post Hike The Boardwalks With Killer Mountain Views On This Easy Trail In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

Spot The Bald Eagles From Your Riverside Cabin In Alaska This Fall

If you’re looking for a charming getaway with a healthy dose of nature, this riverside cabin in Alaska is the perfect spot to be! Located right on the banks of the Kenai River, you’ll see stunning views from right inside the house. And if you’re there at the right time, you may even see Beluga […] The post Spot The Bald Eagles From Your Riverside Cabin In Alaska This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALASKA STATE
Only In Alaska

Gaze At Denali In Wonder This Autumn On The Cascade Lake Trail in Alaska

If you’re looking for a beautiful autumn hike, head on out to Cascade Lake Trail in Alaska. This stunning trail, located in Denali State Park, is the perfect place to get out and breathe in the fresh air. With stunning views of Denali on clear days, this hike should be on the top of your […] The post Gaze At Denali In Wonder This Autumn On The Cascade Lake Trail in Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#National Wildlife Refuge#Wildlife#Alltrails Cooper Landing
Clayton News Daily

Leaf Watch 2021: Best places, hidden gems to see changing of the leaves

McDONOUGH — Fall is in full swing, and with it comes Mother Nature’s most vibrant and colorful shows — the changing of the leaves. To help pinpoint the best time for a leaf watching road trip, Georgia State Parks annual Leaf Watch 2021 site says colors will be most vibrant in mid- to late October in higher elevations and early November in lower elevations.
Only In Alaska

Get Off The Grid This Winter Outside Alaska’s Most Famous National Park And Spend The Night In This Modern Gem

Talkeetna is a winter lover’s paradise, and this modern house in Alaska will be the perfect basecamp for your next adventure! This gorgeous spot will wow you with jaw dropping views of the Alaska Range, and make it easy to come back to the house after a day playing outside. Bookmark this property for your […] The post Get Off The Grid This Winter Outside Alaska’s Most Famous National Park And Spend The Night In This Modern Gem appeared first on Only In Your State.
KTAL

Red River National Wildlife Refuge

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Terri Jacobson Red River Wildlife Refuge to tell about Story trails. Story trails are going on on Saturdays, and Craft Saturdays are the 2nd Saturday of the month from 9:30 – NOON. For more information, visit http://www.fws.gov/refuge/red_river/ or their Facebook @RedRiverNWR. The information, advice,...
discoverourcoast.com

'Walk for the Wild' challenges hikers to explore Willapa National Wildlife Refuge

Friends of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge are challenging the public to “Walk for the Wild” in Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula during National Wildlife Refuge Week. The national challenge runs Saturday to Oct. 16. Participants can make a free pledge to walk a 5K or 3.1 miles, or pay $30 to receive a t-shirt, finisher medal and waterproof bib.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Only In Alaska

Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Port Chatham In Alaska

In an area so pristine and picturesque, it’s hard to imagine that a place with a dark and sinister history would even exist. Well, it just so happens that Port Chatham on the Kenai Peninsula is the creepiest abandoned town in Alaska. In fact, most people wouldn’t go near this place even if you paid […] The post Step Inside The Creepy, Abandoned Town Of Port Chatham In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
Homer News

Refuge Notebook: Will yellow cedar move to Kenai Peninsula?

My first job as a field biologist in Alaska was working for the Tongass National Forest. I was stationed in Petersburg, but would be boated or flown out to remote field camps. My job was to visit and assess forest stands that were being considered for timber sales. Southeast Alaska...
Only In Alaska

Hideaway In This Modern Cabin In The Alaskan Woods Just Minutes From Cook Inlet Beach

Autumn is a great time to get out on the Kenai Peninsula, and this modern Alaskan cabin is the perfect place to stay on your trip. Cozy, yet stocked with everything you need, it’s a great base camp for fall adventure. And the best part? It’s only minutes from the beach! You can book your […] The post Hideaway In This Modern Cabin In The Alaskan Woods Just Minutes From Cook Inlet Beach appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Alaska

This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Alaska

There is nothing quite like hitting the open road in the last frontier. As the daylight begins to fade, the darkness takes over and the temps drop to bone-chilling levels, it’s the perfect time to enjoy a spooky road trip. With hundreds of miles and millions of acres of wide open spaces, you’re sure to […] The post This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State.
Fosters Daily Democrat

Great Bay Walkabout to take place at Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge Oct. 16

NEWINGTON - There'll be a Great Bay Walkabout on Saturday, Oct. 16 to to celebrate the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's National Wildlife Refuge Week. The Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge encompasses over 1,100 acres of beautiful New Hampshire forests, fields, and shoreline. On this Saturday in October, visitors will be welcome to explore, on foot, certain areas of the refuge that are normally closed to the public.
Only In Alaska

Only In Alaska

671
Followers
287
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alaska is for people who LOVE The Last Frontier state. We publish one Alaska article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy