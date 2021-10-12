No Kap: Kaepernick Trends On Twitter After NFL Coach Jon Gruden’s Racist Emails Go Wide
Until yesterday (October 11), Jon Gruden was known around the NFL as a brilliant offensive mind and helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title in 2003. After a series of emails were flagged by the NFL and sent to the Las Vegas Raiders, Gruden stepped down as head coach of the team, prompting many online to remind the world that Colin Kaepernick was indeed correct about the league’s widespread racism.themorninghustle.com
