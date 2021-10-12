CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Kap: Kaepernick Trends On Twitter After NFL Coach Jon Gruden’s Racist Emails Go Wide

Cover picture for the articleUntil yesterday (October 11), Jon Gruden was known around the NFL as a brilliant offensive mind and helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title in 2003. After a series of emails were flagged by the NFL and sent to the Las Vegas Raiders, Gruden stepped down as head coach of the team, prompting many online to remind the world that Colin Kaepernick was indeed correct about the league’s widespread racism.

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL releases internal email addressing racist Jon Gruden scandal

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was in the news for all the wrong reasons on Friday after it was leaked that he made racial remarks towards the NFLPA executive president in an email during the 2011 NFL lockout. The league has now sent a stern email to all of its employees. Via PFT:
Jon Gruden Apologizes For Racist Language In 2011 Email, NFL Investigating

3:21 PM PT -- The Raiders have just released a statement on Gruden's email ... calling the contents of it "disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for." The team said it is currently investigating the situation and is in the process of "addressing the matter with Coach Gruden." Jon...
NFL: Jon Gruden Resigns As Head Coach Of The Las Vegas Raiders Amid An "Email Storm" That Was Recently Uncovered And Found To Be Racist And Offensive

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has stepped down from his post following emails containing racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Emails acquired by The New York Times show that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others throughout the league.
NFL coach Jon Gruden's emails highlight a much bigger problem

Just days ago, Jon Gruden seemed unassailable, assumedly untouchable. But as of Monday, he resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. A favorite of Vegas franchise owner Mark Davis, he was in year four of a mammoth 10-year contract. The team was actually winning this season, and most critically, this was the organization’s ballyhooed first year in Las Vegas, breaking in a new multibillion-dollar stadium with its high-profile coach leading the way.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden insists he's 'not racist' and gets support from some players after 2011 email surfaced showing him using racist trope to describe union chief DeMaurice Smith

Jon Gruden again denied being a racist after his Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game since the revelation of his decade-old email in which the longtime head coach used a racist trope to describe players' union chief DeMaurice Smith. Gruden apologized for his 'insensitive remarks' when asked about the...
