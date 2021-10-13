Dow girls playing 'best golf' heading into state final

There's no better time for a team to peak than the postseason. And there's no better example of that than Dow High's girls' golf team. The Chargers, who have seen their scores steadily improve throughout the fall, will head to this weekend's Division 2 state meet on the heels of their best showing to date. Dow shot a season-best 375 to win last week's regional championship at Saginaw Public Golf Course by a decisive 24 strokes over second-place and two-time defending regional champion Petoskey.