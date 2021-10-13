CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Clark, Ford, Kiowa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Ford; Kiowa THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD...WEST CENTRAL KIOWA AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kiowa, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Ford County, KS
City
Ford, KS
County
Clark County, KS
County
Kiowa County, KS
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Tornado Watch#The Tornado#Extreme Weather
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy