A long-term bull believes inflation shouldn't scare investors. According to Jim Paulsen of the Leuthold Group, rising prices should boost the market and economy. "If we just end up elevating the rate of inflation a little bit on a permanent basis, I think that might actually do a lot of good," the firm's chief investment strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "We've been fighting inflation for four decades in this country — always being quick to tighten, slow to ease. And the result is we've created some of the most sluggish growth over the last 15 years we've had in the entire postwar history."

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO