CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Latest from one of the Palmetto State's top O-linemen

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cqcwx_0cPY8cVT00

Clemson continues to keep tabs on and check up on this top Palmetto State offensive line prospect.

Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle – a 6-foot-7, 295-pound sophomore in the class of 2024 – has been staying in touch with Tigers offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Pringle to get the latest on what he’s been hearing from Caldwell and more.

“Talking a little bit to Coach Caldwell through my coach,” Pringle said. “He’s really just been letting me know to be ready for them to come at me as far as like recruitment wise, and that they want me to come play football for them. Really just keeping in touch, making sure he’s keeping a good relationship.”

The interest from Caldwell and Clemson is certainly much appreciated by Pringle, who has already compiled a double-digit list of scholarship offers.

“Definitely them telling me that I’m somebody that they really, really want to be on their team is definitely a big accomplishment,” he said of the Tigers.

Pringle has picked up power conference offers from South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Duke and Arizona State.

Clemson hasn’t started handing out offers to class of 2024 recruits yet, but an offer from the program in the future would figure to immediately make the Tigers one of Pringle’s favorites.

“If Clemson was to offer me and I had to make a top five tomorrow, Clemson would definitely be a team you’d see in that top five,” he said.

Other schools standing out to Pringle at this early stage of his recruiting process, he said, are South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Virginia Tech.

Pringle, who camped at Clemson this past summer, hopes to get back on campus for a game before the season is over.

“Really just trying to feel the atmosphere in the stadium, maybe take a little tour around Clemson,” he said. “Because when I went up there for camp, it was just straight to the school and back. So, really just seeing what else they have around Clemson.”

Pringle was in Charlotte for the Clemson-UGA game on Sept. 4 as a guest of the Tigers and also attended South Carolina’s home game vs. Kentucky on Sept. 25. Along with Clemson, he is looking to visit Georgia, Florida and Virginia Tech before season’s end.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0cPY8cVT00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Arizona State#Palmetto State#American Football#The Palmetto State#Tigers
The Spun

Lee Corso Makes Prediction For Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

Last Saturday, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley pulled quarterback Spencer Rattler from the Red River Showdown. It ended up being the right decision, as true freshman Caleb Williams led the team to a comeback victory. Riley’s decision to bench Rattler has sparked a quarterback controversy in Norman, Oklahoma. ESPN’s Lee...
OKLAHOMA STATE
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum discusses names to watch for LSU job

Now that it has been made official that LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron are parting ways at the end of this season; the question on everyone’s mind is who will replace him. There are many names out there of potential candidates and on his podcast on Sunday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum discussed those options with co-host Matt Barrie.
COLLEGE SPORTS
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 CFB Team’s “Dynasty Is Done”

We’re only through the first month of the 2021 college football season, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is already writing off the Clemson Tigers. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum made an interesting comment about Clemson’s outlook moving forward. Not only does he see the Tigers struggling the rest of this season, he thinks their dynasty is officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy