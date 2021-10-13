Santa Fe High continues volleyball resurrection with sweep of Manzano

What happened: The Demons’ midseason turnaround continued as they swept the Lady Monarchs, 25-19, 25-10, 25-13, in a District 5-5A match in Albuquerque. Santa Fe High won its fifth straight match after a 3-7 start, and coach Josie Adams said the difference has been in her players cleaning up their game. “We’re passing tight, we’re defending tight and we’re not making a ton of errors," Adams said. “Most of the time, we’re playing really clean.”