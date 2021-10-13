Did assemblyman snore through meeting? Someone sure did, so they took a break

Assemblyman Kameron Perez-Verdia appeared to start snoring into his phone during Tuesday night’s meeting. After he missed some votes, and the people in the Assembly chambers started picking up the snoring from a microphone, Vice Chair Chris Constant called for an intermission.

Those in the Assembly chambers said they were sure it was Perez-Verdia, who was among seven members who had phoned into the meeting. After all, he missed two votes and was unresponsive.

At that point, the audio-visual on YouTube, provided as a service to the public, did something unusual. Rather than run the camera continuously, the section that shows the snoring has been removed from the public view.

This is not how the camera usually runs for the Assembly meetings; usually, the camera runs continuously even through the intermission, but now the first part of the meeting has been “disappeared” from the Assembly’s YouTube channel.

After the intermission, Perez-Verdia, said it was not he who was asleep, and it was not he who was snoring. He just had his phone on mute and was unable to get it off mute in order to vote.