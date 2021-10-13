CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did assemblyman snore through meeting? Someone sure did, so they took a break

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 6 days ago

Assemblyman Kameron Perez-Verdia appeared to start snoring into his phone during Tuesday night’s meeting. After he missed some votes, and the people in the Assembly chambers started picking up the snoring from a microphone, Vice Chair Chris Constant called for an intermission.

Those in the Assembly chambers said they were sure it was Perez-Verdia, who was among seven members who had phoned into the meeting. After all, he missed two votes and was unresponsive.

At that point, the audio-visual on YouTube, provided as a service to the public, did something unusual. Rather than run the camera continuously, the section that shows the snoring has been removed from the public view.

This is not how the camera usually runs for the Assembly meetings; usually, the camera runs continuously even through the intermission, but now the first part of the meeting has been “disappeared” from the Assembly’s YouTube channel.

After the intermission, Perez-Verdia, said it was not he who was asleep, and it was not he who was snoring. He just had his phone on mute and was unable to get it off mute in order to vote.

Must Read Alaska

Testimony Tuesday: The public continues to tell the Assembly to stop its mask mandate

A retired nurse told the Anchorage Assembly that the masks the general public is wearing, and the way they are wearing them, is completely ineffective in stopping the spread of the Covid-19 virus. They must be replaced constantly if they are to do any good, and also must be replaced after they are touched. The only possibly effective mask for the public is an N-95 mask, and those are very difficult to wear, but the same rules apply — no touching.
Must Read Alaska

Theater of the absurd: Man creates new religion, invites all of Anchorage to join to stay exempt from Assembly mask ordinance

Immediately after the Anchorage Assembly voted to override the mayor’s veto of the Assembly’s mask ordinance, a man stepped to the podium to address the body. He said he has created a new religion, and all who sign his roster can be part of that religion, and thus, since religious assemblies are exempted from having to adhere to the emergency ordinance mask mandate, all could be exempted from the law.
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage Assembly crowd breaks into singing National Anthem as LaFrance cracks down on People’s Filibuster

Anchorage Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance lost control of the public hearing about the forced masking of Anchorage, which continued on Thursday night. She started on the wrong foot with the crowd, after she passed a rule forbidding Assemblywoman Jamie Allard and Mayor Dave Bronson from addressing any more testifiers with their questions. She called their questions dilatory — a delay tactic.
#Snoring#Assembly
Must Read Alaska

Show must go on: Public hearing on mask ordinance will continue on Wednesday

The Anchorage Assembly will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5 pm, but will not continue the hearing for the compulsory mask ordinance, AO 2021-91, during that meeting. That protracted hearing, which has continued for six days, was postponed on Friday after some people in the Administration and on the Assembly came down with Covid. It was supposed to continue on Tuesday.
Shropshire Star

What caused the Facebook outage and why did it take so long to fix?

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went offline for more than five hours on Monday. Facebook, along with Instagram and WhatsApp, have come back online after an outage took the social media giants offline for several hours late on Monday. The company has blamed the issue on a “faulty configuration change” within...
The Guardian

How to blow the whistle on Facebook – from someone who already did

Two years ago, I did something I almost never do: I put on a dress. Then I dropped my phone and other electronics off at the home of friends who had agreed to tell anyone who asked that I was at their place the entire time, and headed to the Oakland offices of the Guardian for my first meeting with a reporter.
Must Read Alaska

Health Commissioner Crum: High state Covid case counts have not been ‘reflective of current situation’

A note from Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum corrects misinformation that is floating around Alaska. He says that hospitals and the State of Alaska do not get extra money for Covid patients or for logging a death as a Covid death. Death certificates are signed by the attending physician, and the State has nothing to do with the cause of death and is not getting federal money based on a death.
Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

