Comics 411: The Scariest Comic Books

By Steve Gustafson
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed Scariest Comic Book Characters Here’s what some...

411mania.com

Click10.com

New Superman ‘Comes Out’ in upcoming DC Comic series

The son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the upcoming DC Comic series comes out as bisexual. ‘The Man of Steel’ made his first appearance 80 years ago, in the comic series that is now in its fifth issue. The new series, “Superman: Son of Kal-El,” follows Jon Kent...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books From Last Week Rising In Value

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.
COMICS
The Ringer

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and Top 5 Comic Book Movie Sequels

Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote pal are back in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a sequel to the surprise mega-hit from 2018. To break down the new Venom movie and our favorite comic book movie sequels, Sean is joined by Van Lathan and Charles Holmes, aka The Midnight Boys (0:30). Then, Sean talks to Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis, the acclaimed performance capture artist behind Gollum in the Lord of the Rings films and a filmmaker in his own right (1:14:05).
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Origin Stories for Comic Book Movies are Such a Problem

The origin story for any hero or villain is something that used to be pretty ironclad back when a lot of characters were first created. But throughout the years, for quite some time, in fact, the origin stories of many characters have ended up changing now and again to accommodate several varying factors that have come into play. The MCU and DC are great examples since both have seen a few of their major characters change in terms of the origin stories they’ve been given. Several have stayed the same, with minor changes here and there to keep the origins updated and able to fit into the current era, but some have changed drastically for one or more reasons. This has happened in the comics as well since many characters have been retconned, as have their entire stories, which is often done in order to bring the characters up to speed so that they can be accepted by the new fans and the old fans alike. Plus, as the years pass and the characters don’t age that often, one has to assume that retconning is going to keep happening so long as the fans want to see these characters.
COMICS
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Langford’s comic book artist

LANGFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A comic book convention, known as Siouxpercon, was held in Sioux Falls last weekend. Many collectors go to conventions to add to their collections. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1980 and introduce you to one collector creating his own character. Some...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FanSided

Star Wars books and comics coming in October 2021

We here at Dork Side of the Force are settling into the autumn spirit as we leave summer well behind us and enter the crisp air of the fall season. Of course, not every region is experiencing sweater weather but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a perfect time to grab a cup of something hot and settle in with one or two of the upcoming Star Wars books and comics releasing in October.
COMICS
IGN

Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker Revives an Iconic Comic Book Heroine

Painkiller Jane fans can take heart, because this unkillable superhero is finally returning to the stands for the first time since 2014. Writer/co-creator Jimmy Palmiotti is teaming with artist Romina Moranelli (Sex and Violence) and designer John J. Hill (Crossover) for a new 48-page graphic novel called Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker. IGN can exclusively reveal several covers for this story, so check them out in the slideshow gallery below:
COMICS
Polygon

Doctor Strange just discovered the most powerful kind of comic book magic

Al Ewing and Javier Rodríguez’s Defenders has been a gorgeous book from the jump, a supernatural romp in which Doctor Strange and some magically selected companions flit through the multiverse on a quest to stop a bad guy and corral a bunch of wild magic. But with this issue, Ewing and Rodríguez put a very different kind of power into its characters hands.
COMICS
michiganradio.org

One man, 27,000 comic books: A journey across the Marvel universe

East Lansing native Douglas Wolk wears many hats: writer, critic, and most recently, Marvel comic book tour guide. Douglas Wolk gave himself a daunting task: to read every Marvel comic from 1961 to 2017. “I read sitting at my desk. I read on treadmills. I read when I was on...
EAST LANSING, MI
Iola Register

Iola Reads offers book, comic contest

Comics have rules. Middle school has rules. Everyone has rules. Flint, the main character in the novel “Squint,” likes to keep a list of rules. He uses them to help him navigate the treacherous territory of middle school, and to guide him as he furiously tries to finish a comic book before the deadline of a contest and before his eyesight deteriorates to the point he can no longer see.
IOLA, KS
everythinglubbock.com

Comic Books, costumes, games and more at Way-Con on Oct. 30

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Wayland Baptist University:. If you’re looking for a little “nerd” culture and a way to connect with others who love comic books, science fiction, table-top games, video games, costumes and contests, then Wayland Baptist University has an event just for you.
PLAINVIEW, TX

