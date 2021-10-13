CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTED-Fertiglobe sets price range for IPO, implies market cap of $5.5-$6 bln

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Corrects headline to market cap of $5.5-$6 bln, not $5-$6 bln)

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fertiglobe set the price range for its initial public offering on Wednesday, implying a market capitalisation of $5.5 billion to $6 billion.

The company, a joint venture unit between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co and chemical producer OCI, also said it secured Inclusive Capital Partners, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC as cornerstone investors in the offering.

It said the final offer price is expected to be announced on Oct. 20, and listing of the shares in Abu Dhabi is expected on Oct. 27.

Comments / 0

#Ipo#Sovereign Wealth Fund#Abu Dhabi National Oil Co#Oci#Abu Dhabi Pension Fund
