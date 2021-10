Milton Town Council has set a Monday, Nov. 1 public hearing date on a proposed ordinance to regulate appeals of decisions made by the Milton Planning and Zoning Commission. Under terms of the ordinance, any property or owner or resident can file an appeal of a planning and zoning decision, but will have to pay a $400 filing fee and at least $1,000 to be held in escrow to cover the town’s legal and administrative expenses. The ordinance also lays out the procedure for conducting an appeal, which would be heard by the council.

MILTON, DE ・ 11 DAYS AGO