How does trout fishing all year round in New York State sound? Like an angler's dream come true, right?. The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that trout fishing season has been extended for the year. According to a post on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Facebook page, this is all thanks to the newly added Trout Stream Management Plan. The DEC shares that a "new catch and release trout season (on inland streams) will begin on October 16 and extend through March 31."

