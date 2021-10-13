BYU vs. Baylor— NCAAF Week 7 Betting Preview

NCAAF · Sat (10/16) @ 3:30pm ET — BYU BYU at BAYL Baylor. Our Pick: BAYL Baylor at -5.5 (-114). Get a free bet worth $50 and a $1000 deposit match at DraftKings today!. With BYU set to join the Big 12 in 2023, the Cougars could very well develop a rivalry with the Baylor Bears in the years to come. As far as the 2021 college football season is concerned, this is just another game between non-conference opponents. But depending on how Saturday’s game goes between the two, fans could see the groundwork getting laid for a future rivalry.