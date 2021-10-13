CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utes get closure, focus in on #18 Arizona State

By Dana Greene
 6 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes football team was finally able to get some closure after the funerl for defensive back Aaron Lowe on Monday.

“That was one another positive thing about it was the closure aspect of it,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Just to have a service that was able to accomplish that.”

“It was a beautiful funeral,” said defensive back Clark Phillips III. “I got to see family, spend time with my brothers, then see off Aaron in the right way.”

Now the Utes can focus on #18 Arizona State with first place in the Pac-12 South on the line. Utah is hoping to build on its best offensive game of the season, when the Utes put up 42 points on USC in their first road win over the Trojans since 1916.

Inspired Utes rise to the occasion, blast USC, 42-26

“That was really the difference in the game was the way our offense played,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said. “That’s what we’re capable of, and it was good to see us play up to our potential.”

“I forget how many years its been since we beat them in the Coliseum, but I know it was a big amount,” said Phillips. “105? So that definitely ranks up at the top.”

Cam Rising was brilliant, completing 22 of 28 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Tavion Thomas led the ground attack, rushing for 113 yards and a score, and most importantly, not fumbling. Thomas may handle the bulk of the rushing load here on out, as long as he holds onto the ball.

Utah football teammates chant one last time for Aaron Lowe at funeral in Texas

“The ball security was outstanding,” Whittingham said. “That’s what we’re looking for. That was really the primary thing that Tavion need to work on, so if that continues, he’ll continue to get the ball.”

As for Arizona State, the Sun Devils are 5-1 with their only loss was to BYU. Led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, this offense can put up some points.

“They’re solid across the board,” Whittingham said. “The quarterback is dynamic, very balanced on offense. Good running back, good receiving corps, their offensive line is playing well. Defensively they’re playing well. So there really is not any weakness that you can really pick apart.”

Utah (3-2, 2-0 Pac-12) will kick off against Arizona State (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) Saturday at 8:00 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

