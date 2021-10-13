CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cass City, MI

Week 7's football contest picks are in the books

By Tom Greene
Huron Daily Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the federal holiday Oct. 10, some of our picks were stuck in the mail. However, we received all of the Tuesday, and are now able to declare a winner. There were no perfect 12s as Texas A&M upset Alabama, and most of our entries that were hoping for a perfect score. Most people scored 10 or 11. If anyone tracked at home, I also scored 11, as that game was my lone loser as well. There were also entries that scored nine, as some people had picked USA or Laker (or both), as Cass City defeated USA, and Reese defeated Laker.

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reese, MI
Cass City, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Marlette, MI
Cass City, MI
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Cass City, MI
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile, S.Korea says

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, pulling Japan's new prime minister off the campaign trail and overshadowing the opening of a major arms fair in Seoul. The U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command condemned the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pick Em#American Football#Texas A M#Usa#Laker Carsonville Port#Michigan State Texas#Bad Axe
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy