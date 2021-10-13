CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Rush by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Rush THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PAWNEE...EASTERN RUSH AND NORTHEASTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and central Kansas.

#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch
