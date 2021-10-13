CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US to reopen land border to Canadians by next month, Schumer says

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration intends to reopen overland border crossings to our vaccinated neighbors to the north by early November, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Tuesday night. Schumer claimed he had received “direct confirmation” of the reopening plan from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It would be the first...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Fox News

Herschel Walker: Not The Right Message For President Trump To Say Republicans Will Not Vote In ’22 Or ’24 If We Don’t Solve Election Fraud

Herschel Walker, former NFL great and Republican candidate for Georgia Senate tells Brian Kilmeade voters want law and order in America. Walker discussed how he learned from listening sessions with Georgia residents their concern for a strong border because of the high amount of drugs that cross the border come through Atlanta. When asked about President Trump saying Republicans will not vote in 2022 or 2024 if we don’t solve election fraud of 2020, Walker responded, that is not the right message. Walker says everyone has to get out and vote and we can’t look at the past. Walker is honored President Trump has endorsed him because he knows he is the right man for the job. Walker added, President Trump knows he is going to do it his way.
POTUS
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman David Price

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman David Price of North Carolina:. “For over three decades, Congressman David Price has been a valued and trusted voice in the House Democratic Caucus. His longtime leadership for the people of North Carolina’s Fourth and our nation will be missed upon his retirement next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Elise Stefanik
Daily Mail

Lindsey Graham claims 'smartly-dressed' migrants are traveling to Cancun on a tourist visa and then trying to get across the border

Sen. Lindsey Graham claimed Monday that 'smartly-dressed' Brazilian migrants are crossing into the U.S. after flying to Cancun and getting a ride to the border. The South Carolina Republican held a press conference and said he saw a 'tremendous spike in illegal immigrant crossing' during a recent trip to Arizona's Yuma border sector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe Travel#Border Crossings#Illegal Immigrants#Iran#Canadians#Senate#Homeland Security#American#The White House#The Canadian Press#Ap
MarketRealist

Did Biden Exempt Congress From the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate?

The COVID-19 virus is to blame for the deaths of 4,887,600 across the globe as of Oct. 18, 2021, reports the World Health Organization (WHO). With the global crisis far from over, the Biden administration has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus by issuing an executive order that calls for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Is Congress exempt from this vaccine mandate?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Val Demings brings Democrats' losing strategy to Florida

Democrats have found their “anti-Rubio warrior” in Florida’s Senate race, according to Politico. But in Rep. Val Demings, what they have actually found is yet another money furnace that will deliver a disappointing loss when the votes are counted. Politico’s piece details that Demings, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Marco...
FLORIDA STATE
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
South Africa
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Billboard

P!nk Speaks Out on Vaccine Mandate Protests In California

P!nk is in support of California's newest law, which sees the state becoming the first in the United States to mandate vaccinations for eligible teacher, staff and students attending in-person classes at public and private schools for grades seven through 12. On Sunday (Oct. 17), the "Cover Me In Sunshine" singer took to Twitter to voice her disapproval for those participating in state-wide walk outs to oppose the new mandate, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

New York Times board member calls on Kyrsten Sinema to leave Democratic Party, become independent

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle last week called for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. In a Friday op-ed, Cottle cited the moderate Democrat's split with others in her party on major issues related to President Biden's Build Back Better agenda as a reason she should consider leaving and suggested her departure could wind up "being positive for all involved."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy