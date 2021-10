FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City made the trip to Shanley High School, the home of the Deacons, looking to do what Shanley had done to them in September, win on their opponents home court. Hi-Liners would pull off the upset tonight winning in 4 sets. The scores were 25-23 VC, 25-23 VC, 25-13 Shanley, and 25-20 VC.