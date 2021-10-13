Indian Wells Masters 2021: Aslan Karatsev vs Hubert Hurkacz Preview, Head to Head, Prediction and Live Stream for BNP Paribas Open

World No. 23 Aslan Karatsev will take on World No. 12 Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on October 13, 2021. Karatsev comes into this match after beating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov in straight sets. He also beat Salvatore Caruso earlier in the competition. The Russian has managed to put on some impressive performances on the tour this year, especially on the hard courts. Although he couldn’t get the desired results at the Tokyo Olympics, and the 2021 US Open, he still continues to be a major threat on the circuit. It is also not to be forgotten that the 28-year-old shot to fame by becoming a surprising semifinalist at this year’s Australian Open, before being conquered by World No.1 Novak Djokovic. A month later, Karatsev also ended up with an ATP title in Dubai.