Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers near $1,760 as USD retreats from yearly highs
Gold is in the balance of the market's forecasts for stagflation. Gold is at the mercy of the Fed, inflation risks and US jobs and other critical data this week. Update: Gold price locks in some fresh gains above $1,760 ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the FOMC minutes. The US benchmark T-bonds yields trade lower at 1.57% with 0.53% losses, which drags the greenback from its yearly tops around 94.50. A lower USD valuation enhances the appeal of the precious metals for other currencies holders.www.fxstreet.com
