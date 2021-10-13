CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers near $1,760 as USD retreats from yearly highs

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold is in the balance of the market's forecasts for stagflation. Gold is at the mercy of the Fed, inflation risks and US jobs and other critical data this week. Update: Gold price locks in some fresh gains above $1,760 ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and the FOMC minutes. The US benchmark T-bonds yields trade lower at 1.57% with 0.53% losses, which drags the greenback from its yearly tops around 94.50. A lower USD valuation enhances the appeal of the precious metals for other currencies holders.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Dollar Slumps, Stocks Advance Amid Earnings Optimism

US tech rebound leads global stocks higher as earnings season about to heat up. Dollar plunges as mood improves and Fed seen falling behind in the tightening race. Riskier currencies power ahead as US yields fall back. Focus on earnings as jitters subside. Worries about soaring inflation, supply-chain chaos and...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats from 1.3760 to 1.3710 despite increasing bets of a BoE’s hike rate

GBP/USD Forecast: Will the British pound look past Brexit developments?. GBP/USD has been moving in an ascending channel since late September. UK's Frost says there is still a gap between the EU and the UK negotiating positions. Near-term technical outlook points to additional gains as long as 1.3700 support holds. The GBP/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum in the second half of the previous week despite the dollar's resilience and has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3700 on Monday.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Steady around $1,760, as US T-bond yields cling to 1.60%

Gold is consolidating above critical dynamic daily support. Markets are weighing the prospects of stagflation in surging energy costs. Gold is renowned as the perfect hedge for stagflation risks. GOLD UPDATE. As the Asian session kicks in, Gold (XAU/USD) is losing 0.09%, trading at $1,763.42 at the time of writing....
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD defends 0.7420 amid USD retreats, RBA minutes

AUD/USD prints gain on Tuesday in the initial Asian session. The US Dollar Index breaks 94.00 amid risk-on sentiment. RBA minutes, higher commodity prices, and risk-on mood aid aussie gains. AUD/USD is picking up the bid, following the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes. The pair opens...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY consolidates near multi-month highs around 114.30

USD/JPY accumulates minor losses on Tuesday in the initial Asia session. US dollar remains steady near 94.00 on firmer US T-bonds yields. US debt limit, inflationary pressure, higher Wall Street Index contains the movement in the greenback. USD/JPY extends the previous session’s declines on Tuesday in the early Asian trading...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro looks to extend recovery, ECB stays in the way

EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum on broad USD weakness. Risk flows help the shared currency find demand. Dovish ECB commentary could limit the pair's recovery. The EUR/USD pair has managed to close the first day of the week in the positive territory and gathered bullish momentum on Tuesday with the dollar struggling to find demand amid risk-on flows.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD refreshes multi-week tops, just below mid-0.7400s

AUD/USD caught some fresh bids on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD weakness. Monday’s disappointing US data, Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD. A softer risk tone might cap any meaningful upside for the perceived riskier aussie. The emergence of fresh selling around the USD pushed the AUD/USD pair to...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar loses ground as risk flows dominate markets

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 19:. As risk flows return to markets early Tuesday, the greenback continues to weaken against its rivals with the US Dollar Index dropping to fresh three-week lows near 93.60. Moreover, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%, putting additional weight on the USD’s shoulders. September Housing Starts and Building Permits will be featured in the US economic docket. Christopher J. Waller and Michelle Bowman, members of the Board of Governors of the Fed, will be delivering speeches as well. Nevertheless, investors will remain focused on the US T-bond yields and the overall risk perception.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD: BoE's aggressive rate hike cycle not enough to lift the pund – MUFG

The UK rate market moved to price in more front loaded rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE) following the hawkish comments from Governor Bailey over the weekend which has seen cable rise back to within touching distance of the 1.3800-level. Nonetheless, economists at MUFG Bank still expect GBP/USD to move downward into year-end due to slow growth and high inflation.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with September swing highs, around 0.7470-75 area

AUD/USD gained strong positive traction on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD weakness. Slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts warrant some caution for bullish traders. The USD selling bias picked up pace heading into the European session and pushed the AUD/USD pair back closer to September monthly swing highs, around the 0.7470-75 region in the last hour.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control as BoE rate hike bets increase

British pound has been outperforming its major rivals since the start of the week. Markets are pricing in 70% probability of a BoE rate hike by the end of the year. 1.3800 and 1.3850 align as the next targets for GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair closed the fourth straight trading day...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD climbs to 3-week highs around 1.1650 on dollar weakness

EUR/USD adds to Monday’s gains north of the 1.16 mark. The greenback loses traction across the board on Tuesday. ECB-speak, US housing data, Fedspeak next in the docket. The single currency extends the optimism seen at the beginning of the week and lifts EUR/USD to fresh tops past 1.1650 on turnaround Tuesday.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Asian sentiment rebounds

Tuesday is a slow day on data front. Consensus expects a modest decrease in US building permits and stagnated growth in housing starts, a potential reflection of rising input costs and labour shortages in the construction sector. The central bank of Hungary will announce their rate decision at 14:00 CET....
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD hits one-month tops, eyeing 100-DMA near 1.3800 mark

GBP/USD regained strong positive traction on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD weakness. The recent hawkish BoE signals underpinned the British pound and remained supportive. A sustained move beyond 100-day SMA will set the stage for a further appreciating move. The USD remained heavily offered through the first half of the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After finishing the correction at 1.1571 along with the ascending impulse towards 1.1607, and then forming a new consolidation range around the latter level, EURUSD has broken it to the upside to reach 1.1650. Possibly, today the pair may form another consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1666; if to the downside – start a new decline towards 1.1607.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Stocks continue?

Tesla up 3%, helped push the Nasdaq higher, while the Dow Jones declined and the AUS200 appeared fully priced. The US economy is in serious trouble as the contraction in industrial production accelerates. The US dollar and stocks continue to be supported by massive capital inflows, $91 billion last month.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD pierces 1.3800, hits fresh monthly high above 1.3830

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum during the European session. US Dollar Index continues to push lower toward 93.50. Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open higher. The GBP/USD pair continued to push higher during the European trading hours and reached its strongest level in a month at 1.3832....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Why and under what circumstances inflation is favorable for equities?

Outlook: The ebullient global stock markets bring up the ever-lasting question of why and under what circumstances inflation is favorable for equities. Sometimes it is—when companies are expected to be able to raise prices and garner higher margins. That’s what we see now, with nice earnings gains forecast from both sides, rising demand and supply disruptions. The excellent Authers writes in Bloomberg “At last we have acceptance that the current wave of inflation is more than a blip. Markets are showing that in the clearest way they can, by bidding up breakevens, or the implicit rate of inflation they are forecasting when inflation-linked and fixed-income bond yields are compared. As the year dawned, estimates for the next two, five and 10 years were all perfectly positioned at almost exactly 2%. Since then there has been a scare, a partial recovery, and now another scare.”
BUSINESS

