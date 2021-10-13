M&M’s Ice Cream kicks off the holiday season with Christmas-themed fun cups
The holiday season has arrived early for ice cream lovers, thanks to the launch of the new M&M’s Ice Cream Holiday Fun Cups, which are now available at retailers nationwide. Offering a delicious treat for those looking to get into the holiday spirit this year, M&M’S Ice Cream Holiday Fun Cups are filled with vanilla-flavored ice cream, a delicious chocolate swirl, and mixed with plenty of festive red and green M&M’S Minis for everyone to enjoy.geekspin.co
Comments / 0