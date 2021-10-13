M&M’s Ice Cream kicks off the holiday season with Christmas-themed fun cups

It's undeniable that M&M's are one of the best chocolate flavored candies to grace confectionary history. There's nothing better than experiencing that satisfying, familiar crunch, followed by a burst of chocolate-flavored perfection. If there's one thing we know for sure, America is in love with the candy that melts in your mouth. In fact, to keep up with popular demand, more than four million M&M's are created every minute (via Mental Floss). Not only do people enjoy these vibrant and colorful candies, but so do national brands. According to Spoon University, M&M's are an official food sponsor for the NFL, the official chocolate for NASCAR, and the most eaten chocolate in NASA's space program. Not a bad track record.

