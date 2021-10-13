CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

M&M’s Ice Cream kicks off the holiday season with Christmas-themed fun cups

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The holiday season has arrived early for ice cream lovers, thanks to the launch of the new M&M’s Ice Cream Holiday Fun Cups, which are now available at retailers nationwide. Offering a delicious treat for those looking to get into the holiday spirit this year, M&M’S Ice Cream Holiday Fun Cups are filled with vanilla-flavored ice cream, a delicious chocolate swirl, and mixed with plenty of festive red and green M&M’S Minis for everyone to enjoy.

geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 14 Best Roaster Pans for the Most Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Ever

While the standard of your turkey may not make or break your Thanksgiving, a succulent, crispy-skinned showpiece will certainly gain you a lot of admiration from your guests, especially if you’re looking to establish yourself as the undisputed best Thanksgiving host in the group.  Obviously, roasting is the most popular preparation for turkey. However, no matter how you choose to cook your bird, whether roasting, grilling or deep-fat frying, ensuring your turkey ticks all the boxes requires that you cook the turkey at the right temperature, for the correct duration and in a pan designed for the job. Turkey roasting pans come...
FOOD & DRINKS
geekspin

Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry is back and it now comes in Zero Sugar variety

Sprite has officially kicked off the holiday season with the return of its winter spiced cranberry soda and the launch of the beloved flavor’s zero-sugar variety. Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar, which both infuse the crisp, lemon-lime flavor of Sprite with a warm spice blend and tart cranberry, are now available nationwide for a limited time. Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry comes in 20-ounce and 2-liter bottles, while Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar are only currently offered in 2-liter bottles.
BROOKLYN, NY
geekspin

Snickers Cinnamon Bun is hitting shelves this October

Mars Wrigley is welcoming the fall season with an all-new Snickers flavor. Called Snickers Cinnamon Bun, the latest candy innovation brings the flavor of warm-from-the-oven cinnamon rolls into the classic Snickers chocolate bar. The new Snickers variety features cinnamon bun flavored nougat, mixed with crunchy peanuts, and topped with buttery caramel, all cloaked in rich milk chocolate.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Christmas#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Weather#Food Drink#Mars Wrigley#Americans#Numerator#Mars Ice Cream Marketing#Vanilla#Mint#Chocolate
mashed.com

M&M's Festive New Ice Cream Cups Are Perfect For School Holiday Parties

It's undeniable that M&M's are one of the best chocolate flavored candies to grace confectionary history. There's nothing better than experiencing that satisfying, familiar crunch, followed by a burst of chocolate-flavored perfection. If there's one thing we know for sure, America is in love with the candy that melts in your mouth. In fact, to keep up with popular demand, more than four million M&M's are created every minute (via Mental Floss). Not only do people enjoy these vibrant and colorful candies, but so do national brands. According to Spoon University, M&M's are an official food sponsor for the NFL, the official chocolate for NASCAR, and the most eaten chocolate in NASA's space program. Not a bad track record.
NFL
houstoncitybook.com

Halloween Fun, Hot New Restaurants, Hip Holiday Shopping: What’s Worth Fall-ing for at M-K-T

M-K-T, THE COOL, repurposed mixed-use development along the Heights Hike and Bike Trail, is gearing up for a busy fall. Events include the Sunset Market, Yoga on the Lawn and the new Trail Mix event, which debuted last weekend. This one, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month, is an outdoor music and variety show just for children. The kiddos will also enjoy the Hike Bike & Fright Fest on Oct. 30 with a trick-or-treat trail, photo booth, outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus and more.
HOUSTON, TX
geekspin

Pepsi is giving away Cracker Jack-flavored cola for free

In celebration of October Baseball, Pepsi is releasing a limited-edition Cracker Jack-flavored cola this month. Simply called Pepsi x Cracker Jack, the new beverage combines the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the nostalgic blend of caramel, popcorn, and peanut flavors found in a bag of Cracker Jack. Each 12-ounce can of Pepsi x Cracker Jack comes with one of four original peel-off temporary tattoos, which are a nod to the classic prizes inside Cracker Jack packs back in the day.
DRINKS
thefullpint.com

21st Amendment Brewery Kicks Off 2021 Holiday Season with Fireside Chat

(San Francisco, CA) — 21st Amendment Brewery rings in the 2021 holiday season with their beloved winter spiced ale, Fireside Chat (7.9% ABV, 12 oz. cans in 6-Packs, Draft). Christmas comes a little early every year with the much-anticipated mid-October 2021 nationwide release of Fireside Chat to retailers, bars, and restaurants in 33 states. A flagship beer recipe of 21st Amendment’s San Francisco brewpub that’s evolved into an annual limited-edition winter warmer favorite, Fireside Chat is the perfect sipper at the Thanksgiving dinner table or while nestled up fireside with loved ones during the December holidays.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Dallas News

ICE!, The Gaylord’s annual holiday-themed show, is literally on ice

Like an Elf on a Shelf—that’s where the Gaylord Texan Resort’s popular ICE! exhibit will be this holiday season. Because of COVID-19-related international travel restrictions, the resort has announced that ICE! will not be a part of its annual Lone Star Christmas event because ice carvers cannot make the trip to the Grapevine resort, NBC5 (KXAS-TV) reported.
LIFESTYLE
fox40jackson.com

‘Halloween Ice Cream Cups’ are easy and fun to make: Get the recipe

Halloween is a great opportunity to have ice cream before the weather gets too cold. This recipe provides a festive way to celebrate the season. Served in small cups, it’s also a convenient dessert to hand to guests at Halloween parties – thanks to its creator Debi Morgan of QuicheMyGrits.com.
FOOD & DRINKS
discoverourcoast.com

Rhett’s Ranch kicks off Halloween season

It’s time for pumpkin patch fun to begin. Rhett’s Ranch, off U.S. Highway 101 in Washington between Chinook and Ilwaco, is gearing up to offer Halloween-themed outdoor activities for youngsters. The events will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will continue every weekend from now until Oct. 24. The...
LIFESTYLE
geekspin

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free coffee on National Coffee Day

Dunkin’ Donuts has a special treat for its most loyal customers on National Coffee Day. The donut and coffeehouse chain announced earlier this week that DD Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations all day on National Coffee Day, which is on Wednesday, September 29th.
RESTAURANTS
bctv.org

BROs Motorcycle Club Kicks Off the Annual Holiday Season Toy Run

Motorcycles, Cars, Trucks, Buses and any street legal mode of transportation are welcome to join in the fun, rain or shine to kick off the holiday season with the BROs Motorcycle Club on October 17, starting with check-in from 11am-12:15pm. at the Birdsboro Fire Hall; motors running, tops down, helmets on and kickstands up at 12:30pm. Presentation of the gifts to the kids at The Children’s Home will take place around 1pm. in the rear of 1010 Centre Ave, Reading, PA along with a chance to show off your bikes and answer questions from the kids and staff. Masks must be worn on campus and will be supplied to the riders upon check-in.
READING, PA
geekspin

Dunkin’ Cold Brew and Munchkins are now Halloween costumes

Spirit Halloween’s collection of Dunkin’-inspired costumes has just gotten bigger. Following the lineup’s successful launch in 2020, Dunkin’ and Spirit Halloween ― the largest Halloween specialty retailer in North America ― have added two new costumes to the collection in time for this year’s Halloween festivities. The latest outfit additions are the Adult Dunkin’ Cold Brew Costume and the Child Munchkins Donut Hole Treats Box Costume.
LIFESTYLE
geekspin

Krispy Kreme changes its name to Krispy Skreme, unveils four Halloween doughnuts

Krispy Kreme has temporarily changed its name to Krispy Skreme as part of its Halloween promotion this year. The name change, complete with a spooky logo makeover, was unveiled last Monday, along with the debut of four new limited-edition doughnuts inspired by iconic Halloween symbols. The Halloween-themed doughnuts, which are now available at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the U.S. and Canada, are as follows:
RESTAURANTS
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy