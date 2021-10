There’s now speculation on the AEW TBS Title being revealed during tonight’s Second Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. As noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan revealed in a new interview that there will be multiple announcements during tonight’s show, with one of those being a huge announcement that has been a long time coming. You can click here for Khan’s comments. Khan’s announcement teaser comes after Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian recently reported that the company had plans to introduce the AEW TBS Title, which would be a secondary title for the women’s division.

