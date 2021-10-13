CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Early voting to begin for two Edgecombe County towns

By AMELIA HARPER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting for some Edgecombe County municipalities begins this week. Edgecombe County early voting will open at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Edgecombe County Board of Elections Office at 201 St. Andrews St. in Tarboro. Early voting will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays beginning Thursday. The polls will also be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, which is the final day of early voting.

