Early voting to begin for two Edgecombe County towns

Early voting for some Edgecombe County municipalities begins this week. Edgecombe County early voting will open at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Edgecombe County Board of Elections Office at 201 St. Andrews St. in Tarboro. Early voting will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays beginning Thursday. The polls will also be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, which is the final day of early voting.