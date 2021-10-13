CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

NHP investigates single-vehicle roll-over crash on US 95

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CayWy_0cPXy9s700

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle roll-over crash that killed one person on Friday, Oct. 8.

According to the release, at approximately 7:36 a.m., a silver 1999 Dodge Durango SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 approaching mile marker 117 near Indian Springs.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left its travel lane and entered the unimproved center median, struck an embankment, became airborne, and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details have been released on the identity of the adult male driver of the Dodge Durango.

This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 64th fatal crash resulting in 73 fatalities for 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Multi-vehicle crash reported on US 93

HAMILTON, Mont. - A multi-vehicle crash is causing unknown blockage south of Hamilton on US 93, the Montana Department of Transportation reports. Travelers should watch out for emergency vehicles and expect reduced speeds in the area.
HAMILTON, MT
WKYC

One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously published, unrelated story. A fatal crash on Wednesday in Osnaburg Township is being investigated by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:51 p.m. Wednesday night, Stark County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the 7000 block...
STARK COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor Trailer Driver Dies After Crashing Into Utility Pole, 2 Vehicles And Mobile Home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A tractor trailer driver is dead after crashing into a utility pole, two vehicles and a mobile home. The Indiana County Coroner says 64-year-old Lynn Farabaugh of Loretto was hauling soybeans and heading west on Route 553 Saturday afternoon. According to the coroner, a witness said Farabaugh approached the intersection of Route 553 and North Harmony Road when the trailer started rolling over, taking the tractor with it. The coroner says Farabaugh was “severely entrapped” and freed by firefighters. A witness told the coroner that Farabaugh didn’t appear to be driving very fast. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma and the manner was accidental.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Western Iowa Today

Decatur County Man injured in Single-Vehicle Crash

(Lamoni) A Decatur County man attempting to elude law enforcement crashed in a resident’s yard. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 1:40 this morning at 901 Main Street in Lamoni. Authorities said 22-year old Bradley D. Phelps of Grand River, Iowa suffered injuries in the crash. According...
IOWA STATE
theavtimes.com

Lancaster woman killed in solo rollover crash

LANCASTER – A female driver was killed Monday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the Antelope Valley area, authorities said. The crash happened at an unknown time Monday, Oct. 11, on Avenue O just west of 240th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report. The woman was driving...
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhp#Traffic Accident#The Nevada Highway Patrol#Dodge#Southern Command
mynbc5.com

Police: 63-year-old Vermont man killed in single-vehicle crash

NEWBURY, Vt. — A Vermont man died during a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to members of state police. Troopers said 63-year-old Ronald Getz, of Newbury, was driving on Tyler Farm Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a ditch and being thrown from the vehicle. State...
VERMONT STATE
NBC Bay Area

Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Passenger in Brentwood

A 27-year-old Hayward woman lost her life early Sunday, when the car she was riding in went off the roadway in Brentwood and collided with a fence, police said. Brentwood officers responded to a 1:40 a.m. report of a solo vehicle collision at Concord Avenue and Bacchini Lane. The preliminary...
BRENTWOOD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Driver Loses Control in South Sacramento Single-Vehicle Crash

Vehicle Crashes Into Fence in Palmer House Drive Accident. A single-vehicle crash on September 30 in South Sacramento resulted in at least one reported injury after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The collision occurred along Palmer House Drive between McMullen and Skander ways when a vehicle crashed into a fence at a residential property. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), although the parties in the vehicle were able to get out, one person was reported to be completely disoriented.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
lptv.org

Single Vehicle Crash with Injuries Reported Near St. Mathias

The single-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of County Road 45 and County Road 2 near St. Mathias Township in Crow Wing County. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 8:08 PM on Sunday, October 3 of a single vehicle crash. According to the release, upon arrival,...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Washington Post

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Alexandria area

A 62-year-old driver was killed in a crash Monday in Northern Virginia. The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. along Franconia Road and Guilford Drive in the Alexandria area, according to Fairfax County police. An initial investigation found that the driver — who was later identified as Jeanette Shifflet, of...
TRAFFIC
news3lv.com

Single vehicle crash leaves one dead in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A single-vehicle crash left one person dead Friday morning on the east side of town. The crash happened at around 11:31 AM near Winchester Street and East Bonanza Road. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a 2007 Nissan Titan was traveling on Bonanza Road...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BBC

Dorset driver dies four days after single vehicle crash

A man has died in hospital four days after his car crashed at night on a dual carriageway. The single vehicle collision happened near the Bakers Arms roundabout on the A35 Upton bypass at about 04:00 BST on Saturday, Dorset Police said. The driver of the Chevrolet Aveo, aged in...
TRAFFIC
WLOS.com

Authorities identify victim in single-vehicle fatal crash along I-40

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department has released the identity of the driver killed in a crash along Interstate-40 Tuesday evening. Authorities confirm Sara Key, 21, was killed when her vehicle crashed near mile marker 53 in east Asheville on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Asheville police said the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
newportdispatch.com

Driver injured during single-vehicle crash on I-91, Guilford

GUILFORD — An 88-year-old man from New York was injured during a single-vehicle crash in Guilford on October 1. The crash took place on Interstate 91 south at around 12:25 p.m. Police say the driver was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The vehicle was seen at...
GUILFORD, VT
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Hartshorne woman injured in single-vehicle crash

A Hartshorne woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 about 2 miles west of Texanna Road, 4 miles east of Checotah in McIntosh County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Candy S. Huff, 20, was treated at McAlester Regional Hospital in McAlester and released. According to...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
8 News Now

8 News Now

1K+
Followers
702
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy