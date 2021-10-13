CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rancho Mirage, CA

Local essential workers recognized for their response during the pandemic

By Marco Revuelta
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4Osd_0cPXy76f00

Hispanic Heritage Month is well underway and every year around this time the contributions of LatinX community members are recognized by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.

Among the selected this year are two Coachella Valley essential workers, Cesar Millan and Manuela Ramirez now join the list of recipients of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Chair award.

Both were nominated by Congressman Raul Ruiz for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So that we can pause for a moment, elevate their stories and recognize the good in our community," Ruiz said.

Millan is originally from Morelos, Mexico. He works as a nurse at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZVyD_0cPXy76f00

Ruiz says Millan risked his own life to save lives at the beginning of the pandemic.

"Despite taking every precaution, Cesar became infected with COVID-19," Ruiz said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eELbu_0cPXy76f00

The virus severely damaged his lungs, bringing him to the brink of death but he pulled through and it wasn't long before he was back to work caring for patients.

"I shouldn't be here alive, but I'm here, for whatever reason, and I'm still trying to find out. I just have no words, I received so much from them, and the only way to pay them back was to get back on my feet," Millan said.

Ramirez is a woman who advocates for farmworker rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ublut_0cPXy76f00

"Despite soaring positivity rates, Manuela went out into fields at great risk to her to help save lives," Ruiz said.

Ramirez helped hand out facemasks and taught farmers how to stay safe from COVID-19. She also advocated for testing and vaccines to be taken to the east Coachella farm fields.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXXiA_0cPXy76f00

Ramirez told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta that she wishes her parents, who've passed away, were here to witness this moment.

"I know my dad would be proud of me," Ramirez said.

She adds that she owes her will to help others to her father.

Ruiz said their stories of inspiration now pass to become part of the history of the United States.

"And future generation can look back and be proud of the great work they did for their fellow countrymen during the country's worst moment," Ruiz said.

The post Local essential workers recognized for their response during the pandemic appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

National Farmworkers’ Organization stops in Coachella Valley, focusing on women’s needs amid pandemic

A national agricultural farmworkers organization is traveling the country checking in on women who work in the fields. The organization, Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, is working hard to educate women who work in fields across the country, not only about programs available to them during the pandemic but also about their rights in the workplace. The post National Farmworkers’ Organization stops in Coachella Valley, focusing on women’s needs amid pandemic appeared first on KESQ.
AGRICULTURE
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Rescue Mission unveils first ever mobile shower trailers for homeless

The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Calvary Christian Center in Cathedral City Monday morning to celebrate the expansion of its homeless outreach program. The organization unveiled the first-ever mobile shower trailers for the homeless in the Coachella Valley. The CV Rescue Mission announced that the addition of the new The post Coachella Valley Rescue Mission unveils first ever mobile shower trailers for homeless appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Protestors stand up against CA school vaccine mandate; most Americans support requirement

Some protestors are pushing back against the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for school children, right here in California. At the time that KESQ cameras were on-site, about a dozen people protested outside of Desert Sands Unified School District headquarters on Monday morning as part of a planned walk-out across the state. KESQ requested the The post Protestors stand up against CA school vaccine mandate; most Americans support requirement appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Mercado Campesinos gives food and hope to farmworkers

While farmworkers picked the produce that filled stores last year to ensure communities still had food, many of them were still going home to empty refrigerators themselves. Since the start of the pandemic FIND Food Bank has hosted Mercado Campesinos where it provides easy food assistance access to farmworkers at their place of work. Each The post Mercado Campesinos gives food and hope to farmworkers appeared first on KESQ.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Coachella, CA
Health
Coachella, CA
Society
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
Local
California Health
City
Coachella, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Teresa Gallavan named new assistant city manager for Palm Springs

Teresa Gallavan will be the new assistant city manager in Palm Springs, City Manager Justin Clifton announced on Monday. She will begin her new position in Palm Springs in mid-November. “I am thrilled to be bringing Teresa on to join our team. This is an important position that plays a key role in leading the The post Teresa Gallavan named new assistant city manager for Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Crosswalks in Palm Springs are going rainbow ahead of Pride Week

Crosswalks in Palm Springs are being painted in rainbow colors. The installation of the colorful crossings are coming ahead of Greater Palm Springs Pride Week, which is set for November 1-7. This year marks the 35th year of the annual event. On Monday, the crosswalk near the corner of Calle Encilia and Arenas Road. Another The post Crosswalks in Palm Springs are going rainbow ahead of Pride Week appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local gun store owner announces bid to run against Rep. Raul Ruiz

Storm Jenkins is the owner of firearms store Guns of Distinction in Palm Desert. He will challenge local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz in California’s primary election in June 2022.  Jenkins announced his bid at a luncheon hosted by Coachella Valley Conservatives at the Classic Club.  “The first greatest priority, if elected is to stop Nancy The post Local gun store owner announces bid to run against Rep. Raul Ruiz appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

American Legion & VFW in Indio presents checks to families of Cpl. Hunter Lopez & Lance Cpl. Salvador Lule

American Legion and the VFW in Indio held a special ceremony to honor Cpl. Hunter Lopez and Lance Cpl. Salvador Lule. The organizations presented $1,000 to the Lopez and Lule families. Lopez FamilyLule Family Lopez, 22, of Indio was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during evacuations at Kabul Airport in The post American Legion & VFW in Indio presents checks to families of Cpl. Hunter Lopez & Lance Cpl. Salvador Lule appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Millan
KESQ News Channel 3

County Public Health Officer visits east valley farmworkers to address pandemic concerns

Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside County's Public Health Officer, paid a visit to the east valley to answer farmworkers' questions about vaccine booster shots. Approximately 40 farmworkers in Thermal joined Leung during their lunch break.  "We know that trust is important and we don't establish that trust people won't get their vaccines," Leung said. Everyone in The post County Public Health Officer visits east valley farmworkers to address pandemic concerns appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

‘It was scary for us’: What to know about COVID-19 breakthrough cases in the Coachella Valley

Valley health officials have been seeing an increase in COVID-19 breakthrough cases. Those who have been vaccinated can still test positive for the virus. But how severe are the symptoms in those cases? Some valley locals are sharing their experience. “I admit I had a false sense of security and I went on living my The post ‘It was scary for us’: What to know about COVID-19 breakthrough cases in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SunLine modifying bus schedule due to driver shortage, looking to hire operators

SunLine Transit Agency announced this week that it will move to ‘Level 2’ service starting Sunday, October 17, 2021.  According to a release, this means “it will run on its weekend service schedule for local routes with the exception of Route 5 and the 10 Commuter Link. Although, Route 5 does not typically operate on The post SunLine modifying bus schedule due to driver shortage, looking to hire operators appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Hispanic Heritage Month#Latinx#Eisenhower Health#Mirage#Telemundo 15
KESQ News Channel 3

Modernism Week fall preview kicks off in the Coachella Valley after COVID delay

After going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Modernism Week's fall preview is back in full swing. The four-day event started Thursday and offers attendees an architectural double-decker bus tour of the historic neighborhoods Palm Springs is known for, in addition to several other events. Ticket-holders can also reserve tours of iconic properties The post Modernism Week fall preview kicks off in the Coachella Valley after COVID delay appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions for vaccinated travelers, what it means for the valley

One of the main drives for the valley's economy is tourism, especially from Canadian and Mexican travelers. The president and CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs, Scott White, said the land border restrictions being lifted are big for the valley. "Typically in a normal year, we have over 300,000 visitors coming from Canada down into The post U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions for vaccinated travelers, what it means for the valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stagecoach Music Festival updates vaccination policy; Now accepting negative COVID test

Stagecoach Music Festival has updated its requirements to attend the 2022 festival. The festival is now accepting a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event. In August 2021, AEG Presents, the parent company of Goldenvoice, announced that attendees would have to be vaccinated in order to attend its festivals. Stagecoach organizers announced The post Stagecoach Music Festival updates vaccination policy; Now accepting negative COVID test appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Procession set to get underway in Indio for fallen Arizona deputy

A row of law enforcement units from multiple agencies can be seen outside the coroner's office in Indio Tuesday afternoon. The office is holding the body of La Paz County Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Rudd. Rudd was struck by a vehicle following a pursuit near the Arizona-California border on Tuesday. Rudd was rushed to a hospital in The post Procession set to get underway in Indio for fallen Arizona deputy appeared first on KESQ.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KESQ News Channel 3

Southern California Kaiser Permanente union members vote to authorize strike

Unions representing thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers in Southern California said today their members have voted to authorize a strike, which union officials say would likely "cripple" the health care giant's operations. The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals said 96% of 18,209 participating members working at Kaiser Permanente's Southern The post Southern California Kaiser Permanente union members vote to authorize strike appeared first on KESQ.
LABOR ISSUES
KESQ News Channel 3

Downtown park to open in Palm Springs on Oct. 21

Palm Springs will hold a grand opening next week for its new Downtown Park. The event will be held on Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. prior to VillageFest at the new park, located at the intersection of Museum Way and Belardo Road, adjacent to the "Forever Marilyn" sculpture. Opening remarks will be made by City The post Downtown park to open in Palm Springs on Oct. 21 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

By ZEKE MILLER WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has The post US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated appeared first on KESQ.
U.S. POLITICS
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch: Smuggler abandons 7-year-old after scaling down 30-foot tall Calexico border

Border Patrol cameras captured the moments when a smuggler scaled the Calexico border with a 7-year-old child on their back. The smuggler abandoned the child before agents arrived. The incident occurred at around 9:25 a.m. The El Centro Station's surveillance system operators spotted a man with a small child clinging to his back on a The post Watch: Smuggler abandons 7-year-old after scaling down 30-foot tall Calexico border appeared first on KESQ.
CALEXICO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy