Lipscomb County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lipscomb by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 23:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lipscomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR EASTERN BEAVER AND NORTHERN LIPSCOMB COUNTIES At 1136 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Follett, or 19 miles northeast of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Darrouzett, Gate and Slapout. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

