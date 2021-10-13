Severe Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lipscomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER...LIPSCOMB AND NORTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1216 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett, Slapout, Glazier and Lake Marvin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH