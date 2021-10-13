Severe Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FORD...NORTHERN KIOWA AND EDWARDS COUNTIES At 1133 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Centerview to 6 miles northeast of Mullinville to near Bucklin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kinsley, Bucklin, Greensburg, Lewis, Mullinville, Belpre, Fellsburg, Centerview and Trousdale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH