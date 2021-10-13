CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemphill County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hemphill, Ochiltree, Roberts by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill; Ochiltree; Roberts A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR LIPSCOMB...CENTRAL ROBERTS...HEMPHILL AND SOUTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 1124 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Follett, Higgins, Wolf Creek Park, Glazier and Lake Marvin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

