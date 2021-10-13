Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-19 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Gusty winds, rain, and Sierra snow return tonight and Wednesday morning The next weather system will quickly move through the region tonight and Wednesday morning. Be prepared for travel restrictions due to gusty winds and delays in driving over the Sierra passes. * Winds...Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are possible this evening through late Wednesday morning. The strongest winds should occur early Wednesday morning with bumpy flights in and out of the region. * Snow...Expect some light snow to begin in the Sierra this evening with a period of heavier snow late tonight and early Wednesday morning. A few inches of snow are expected over the Sierra passes with light amounts sticking to roads around the Tahoe Basin and northeast California as low as 5500 feet. Little if any snow is expected to accumulate in Mono County. * Additional Storms...After a fairly modest system Friday, a potentially much stronger system is on the horizon for later next weekend. This storm is expected to be rather warm with snow levels at least 7000 to 8000 feet during the heaviest precipitation. Strong winds, heavy high Sierra snowfall, and soaking rains are possible.

