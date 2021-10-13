CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-13 00:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAVER...LIPSCOMB AND NORTHERN HEMPHILL COUNTIES At 1216 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett, Slapout, Glazier and Lake Marvin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Rain and Snow Arrives Late Tonight and Tuesday Across the Wind River Basin This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early Tuesday morning will change over to snow Tuesday morning. Snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely in the Lander Foothills and around Dubois. Accumulations in the central portion of the basin will range from a skiff to around 1 inch. * WHERE...Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Late tonight through Tuesday.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Johnson County Snow Increases through the Day on Tuesday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early Tuesday morning will change to all snow after sunrise. Accumulations over far southern Johnson County will reach 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Tuesday and Tuesday Evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local snowfall of 4 to 6 inches possible near the Natrona County line mainly south of Kaycee and Sussex...as well as west of Interstate 25.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Shirley Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible in higher terrain. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin. * WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 20:26:00 Expires: 2021-10-18 20:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Villalba FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR VILLALBA Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. However, excessive runoff continue to affect rivers and streams. Therefore, a Flood Advisory remains in effect until 8 PM AST. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 14:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, an additional 3 to 6 inches in the lower and mid elevation areas, with an additional 6 to 10 inches on the highest peaks. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 19:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-19 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Gusty winds, rain, and Sierra snow return Tuesday night and Wednesday morning The next weather system will quickly move through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Be prepared for travel restrictions due to gusty winds and delays in driving over the Sierra passes. * Winds...Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are possible Tuesday evening through late Wednesday morning. The strongest winds should occur early Wednesday morning with bumpy flights in and out of the region. * Snow...Expect some light snow to begin in the Sierra Tuesday evening with a period of heavier snow late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A few inches of snow is expected over the Sierra passes with light amounts sticking to roads around the Tahoe Basin and northeast California as low as 5500 feet. Little if any snow is expected to accumulate in Mono County. * Additional Storms...After a fairly modest system Friday, a potentially much stronger system is on the horizon for later next weekend. This storm is expected to be rather warm with snow levels at least 7000 to 8000 feet during the heaviest precipitation. Strong winds, heavy high Sierra snowfall, and soaking rains are possible.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah, Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 15:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-18 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties WIND ADVISORY CONTINUES UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will tend to relax towards late afternoon.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-20 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Niobrara County. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-20 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until further notice. * At 215 AM EDT Tuesday, the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 12.4 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier Patchy Frost Possible Early This Morning Patchy frost will be possible early this morning in valleys and rural areas away from rivers. Temperatures in these locations are expected to fall into the mid and upper 30s. While temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing early this morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 30s along with calm winds and clear skies will allow for the formation of patchy frost. If precautions have not already been taken to protect tender cold sensitive vegetation or indoor house plants, you may wish to do so as soon as possible. Otherwise, they could be damaged from the early morning cold and patchy frost. Temperatures are expected to be well above 40 degrees after 9 AM EDT this morning.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 01:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Rain and Snow Arrives Late Tonight and Tuesday Across the Wind River Basin This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early Tuesday morning will change over to snow Tuesday morning. Snow totals of 2 to 4 inches is expected above 5200 feet. Below 5200 feet, a skiff to around 1 inch is expected to accumulate. * WHERE...Wind River Basin. * WHEN...Late tonight through Tuesday.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-19 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Gusty winds, rain, and Sierra snow return tonight and Wednesday morning The next weather system will quickly move through the region tonight and Wednesday morning. Be prepared for travel restrictions due to gusty winds and delays in driving over the Sierra passes. * Winds...Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are possible this evening through late Wednesday morning. The strongest winds should occur early Wednesday morning with bumpy flights in and out of the region. * Snow...Expect some light snow to begin in the Sierra this evening with a period of heavier snow late tonight and early Wednesday morning. A few inches of snow are expected over the Sierra passes with light amounts sticking to roads around the Tahoe Basin and northeast California as low as 5500 feet. Little if any snow is expected to accumulate in Mono County. * Additional Storms...After a fairly modest system Friday, a potentially much stronger system is on the horizon for later next weekend. This storm is expected to be rather warm with snow levels at least 7000 to 8000 feet during the heaviest precipitation. Strong winds, heavy high Sierra snowfall, and soaking rains are possible.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Long, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 20:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Long; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Everett City affecting Wayne, Glynn and McIntosh Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Doctortown affecting Wayne and Long Counties. Altamaha River At Charlotteville affecting Toombs, Jeff Davis and Montgomery Counties. Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Altamaha River At Doctortown. * Until early Saturday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Agricultural and timber lands along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing boat ramps begin to flood. Other low lying properties along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Jaycee Landing and Oglethorpe Landing parking lots flood as well as walkways to docks at the landing. Upper County boat ramp begins to flood. Three hunting and fish camps along the river become isolated and are inundated by flood waters.
LONG COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lander Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lander Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Higher amounts possible towards Sinks Canyon. * WHERE...Lander Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and slushy Tuesday morning, before becoming mainly wet by early afternoon.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-19 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Across The Region Patchy dense fog continues to develop this morning in and around the typical river valley locations. However, fog is also expanding into portions of the metro areas as well as along the major interstates. Motorists are urged to use caution during their commute this morning. Allow for extra time to reach your destination, provide more distance between vehicles, lower your speed, and use your low beam headlights. The fog should lift by 9 to 10 AM this morning.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Villalba by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 19:12:00 Expires: 2021-10-18 20:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Villalba The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Villalba in Puerto Rico * Until 730 PM AST. * At 612 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, mainly near communities along Rio Descalabrado and Rio Jacaguas. Mudslides have been reported across these areas, and will remain possible near areas of steep terrain. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and excessive runoff from previous rains. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-18 19:24:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-19 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Southern Inner Channels POTENTIALLY VERY WINDY LATE THIS WEEK A weather pattern develops later in the week that could favor the potential for a period or two of impactful winds for the southern Panhandle. Currently, it is too early to tell how strong winds could become or their time of arrival. However, the pattern could produce strong storms anytime between Thursday into the weekend. The highest likelihood for significant wind falls on Friday. But a second system could follow sometime this weekend. Should confidence rise in specific timing, location, and strength of any of these potential storms, high wind watches will be posted. If any of these storms materialize, power outages could occur and travel will be impacted. Stay tuned for updates.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges Accumulating Snowfall Tonight and Tuesday Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snowfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher totals around 8 inches on east-facing slopes of the Wyoming Range. * WHERE...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Now through Tuesday Morning.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-19 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Johnson County Snow Increases through the Day on Tuesday This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Rain or a rain and snow mix early Tuesday morning will change to all snow after sunrise. Accumulations over far southern Johnson County will reach 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Southern Johnson County. * WHEN...Tuesday and Tuesday Evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local snowfall of 4 to 6 inches possible near the Natrona County line mainly south of Kaycee and Sussex...as well as west of Interstate 25.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-19 03:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-19 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Frost Possible Early This Morning Patchy frost will be possible early this morning in valleys and rural areas away from rivers. Temperatures in these locations are expected to fall into the mid and upper 30s. While temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing early this morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 30s along with calm winds and clear skies will allow for the formation of patchy frost. If precautions have not already been taken to protect tender cold sensitive vegetation or indoor house plants, you may wish to do so as soon as possible. Otherwise, they could be damaged from the early morning cold and patchy frost. Temperatures are expected to be well above 40 degrees after 9 AM EDT this morning.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC

Community Policy