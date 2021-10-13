Severe Weather Statement issued for Pawnee, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pawnee; Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR PAWNEE...EASTERN RUSH AND NORTHEASTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES At 1131 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pfeifer to near Shaffer to near Garfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Larned, Kinsley, La Crosse, Lewis, Otis, Bison, Garfield, Rush Center, Belpre, Timken, Ash Valley, Sanford, Loretta, Frizell, Zook, Shaffer and Pfeifer. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH