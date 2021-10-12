Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival Offers Hybrid Virtual And Horseless Carriage Cinema Program

Submitted by Friday Harbor Film Festival. Friday Harbor Film Festival opens with a FREE Opening Broadcast Honoring Filmmakers on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. This special livestream event celebrates all filmmakers showing their work at the festival. The evening will begin with an introduction of the filmmakers, followed by a video highlighting all the films scheduled during both the Livestream and On-Demand Festivals. The Local Hero Award will be presented to Verne Howard, Friday Harbor businessman and philanthropist.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO