CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival Offers Hybrid Virtual And Horseless Carriage Cinema Program

By FANGORIA Staff
FANGORIA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sleepy Hollow International Film Festival returns! October 15-17 for a hybrid virtual and in-person experience including a "horseless carriage" popup cinema at Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow, NY. The horseless carriage cinema experience will offer up three nights of double feature fun beneath the stars with titles like The Thing, Chopping Mall, Aracnaphobia and more! Check out the full festival lineup below, and visitthe official website for program and tickets.

www.fangoria.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billings Gazette

2021 Montana International Film Festival winners announced

Montana International Film Festival celebrates films, stories, and art from around the world. Here are the winners from this year's festival. ”This is Where I Meet You” directed by Katharina Ludwig. Best Documentary Feature. ”Seasons of Change on Henry's Farm” directed by Ines Sommer. Best Made In Montana. ”Wild Animal”...
ELECTIONS
wearemoviegeeks.com

SLEEPY HOLLOW INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Returns This Weekend on Filmocracy

“I’m just not used to be chased around a mall in the middle of the night by killer robots.”. SLEEPY HOLLOW INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL BRINGS FRIGHTFULLY FUN FEATURE AND SHORT FILMS TO YOU ON FILMOCRACY.COM OCTOBER 15-17, 2021. VISIT www.SleepyHollowFilmFest.com FOR PROGRAMMING & TICKETS. TICKETS ON-SALE . “Certain it is,...
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hickey
ohio.edu

Back by popular demand, the Athens International Film + Video Festival (AIFVF) returns Oct. 15-24 with over 500 films in competition at the historic Athena Cinema in uptown Athens.

This year’s festival combines both the AIFVF 2020, originally postponed due to COVID, as well as AIFVF 2021 festivals and features an incredible array of special events and screenings. AIFVF’s visiting artist lineup includes OHIO Film alumni and festival darling Tony Buba serving as the head of the documentary jury...
ATHENS, OH
informnny.com

Buffalo International Film Festival begins Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo International Film Festival is starting Thursday, and goes through Monday. More than 120 films from 24 countries will be screened across a number of local venues, including the North Park Theatre and the Burchfield Penney Art Center. “We look forward to welcoming new and...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo News

Buffalo International Film Festival returns with in-person, virtual screenings

The Buffalo International Film Festival returns for its 15th year to show more than 120 films representing 24 countries from Oct. 7 to 11. The festival includes movies produced in and around Buffalo, 12 programs of shorts and a collection of documentaries. “This year’s offerings feature films made and finished...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Film#Feature Films#The Reenactment#Achoura#Savannah#Shelby O#Icabod Crane#Haloween
sanjuanjournal.com

Free programs and short films at Friday Harbor Film Festival

Submitted by Friday Harbor Film Festival. Friday Harbor Film Festival opens with a FREE Opening Broadcast Honoring Filmmakers on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. This special livestream event celebrates all filmmakers showing their work at the festival. The evening will begin with an introduction of the filmmakers, followed by a video highlighting all the films scheduled during both the Livestream and On-Demand Festivals. The Local Hero Award will be presented to Verne Howard, Friday Harbor businessman and philanthropist.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
womenandhollywood.com

Virtual, In-Person, and Hybrid Passes Now Available for 2022 Athena Film Festival

The 12th annual Athena Film Festival (AFF) will take place in-person at Barnard College in NYC March 11-13, and virtually March 11-20. Early Bird passes are now available for the 2022 edition. After nearly two years of isolation, the Festival will be an opportunity to bring together women and nonbinary...
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Dallas International Film Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas International Film Festival will include more than 30 feature and short films over three days. The opening night film will...
MOVIES
theislandnow.com

Gold Coast International Film Festival kicks off

The Gold Coast International Film Festival kicked off on Monday in Great Neck with more than 30 people in attendance to view the first of a handful of films that will be shown throughout the week. For the first time in two years, the film festival had an in-person audience...
GREAT NECK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WIBC.com

Heartland International Film Festival Celebrates 30 Years

INDIANAPOLIS — In 30 years Heartland International Film Festival has grown from a four-day festival showing around 20 films to an eleven-day festival showing around 160 films. “We show impactful films from around the world,” said Senior Programmer at Heartland Film Julia Ricci. “You can see a film from as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WKYC

Cleveland International Film Festival to stream Fall Fest

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously published story. The Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) made a big announcement on Thursday that Fall Fest will be on the CIFF's streaming platform. Fall Fest is set to take place Thursday, October 28 through Monday, November 1, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
stardem.com

Hybrid film festival draws crowds, dollars

EASTON — The 2021 Chesapeake Film Festival surpassed expectations for an event in the time of COVID, with an overflow-crowd at a VIP reception, hundreds attending the live festival Oct. 1 and 2, and several thousand watching at home during the virtual festival, Oct. 3 through 10. CFF did not...
EASTON, MD
HuntingtonNews.Net

Fall International Film Festival Brings World Cinema to the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center

Little Girl (France), is a moving portrait of 7-year-old Sasha, who has always known that she is a girl, and her family, newly accepting, are embracing their daughter for who she truly is. This film documents a compassionate look at the emotional challenges, everyday feats, and small moments in Sasha’s daily life in a community that is not as quick to adapt. This film presented in French with English subtitles, 1 hr. 30 minutes.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy