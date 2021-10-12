COLORS OF THE DARK Hosting A Free POSSESSION Screening At USC
Our favorite professors are throwing a Possession party and you are cordially invited! Upon reading that back, I'm now realizing how it sounds. Awesome. But to be more specific, our very own Colors of the Dark podcast will be hosting a live-in person screening of Zulawski's Possession (1981), restored in glorious 4K, followed by a live post-screening discussion with your hosts Dr. Rebekah McKendry and Elric Kane, MFA.www.fangoria.com
