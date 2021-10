Kodansha has had my trust with regards to shojo manga for quite a while now; few companies have localized as many titles in the genre that I’ve enjoyed as they have. Thus, when I saw a new volume one coming out I was more than willing to give it a shot. Enter Nakaba Harufuji’s You’re My Cutie: a romantic comedy starring Madoka, a high school girl who works in her family’s diner, and Momoki, a standoffish new hire. The pair’s interactions are full of misunderstandings, clarifications, and awkward teenage tiptoeing around feelings. In other words, it’s a shojo romance manga. But does it stand out from the pack? Is You’re My Cutie Vol. 1 good?

