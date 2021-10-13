Man attempts to stab Ohio police officer through window of patrol car, report says
FOSTORIA, Ohio — A police officer suffered minor injuries when a man attempted to stab the officer through the window of a patrol car, according to police. Sophine Williams, 26, of Toledo, narrowly missed the head of officer Jennifer Muro in the attack Monday, a news release from the Fostoria Police Department says. Williams used a hand-held steel rod that was about 12 inches long, police say.www.cleveland.com
