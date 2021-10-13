Man attempts to stab Ohio police officer through window of patrol car, report says

A resident in the 7300 block of Hemlock Road was cited for animal cruelty Sept. 12 when police received calls of two large dogs being caged in the man’s backyard. The dogs were found bleeding with no water and little food in a 10-by-10 cage. Reports noted the smell of feces was “overbearing.” The dogs were removed from the property.

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO