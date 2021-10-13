CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Man attempts to stab Ohio police officer through window of patrol car, report says

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A police officer suffered minor injuries when a man attempted to stab the officer through the window of a patrol car, according to police. Sophine Williams, 26, of Toledo, narrowly missed the head of officer Jennifer Muro in the attack Monday, a news release from the Fostoria Police Department says. Williams used a hand-held steel rod that was about 12 inches long, police say.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Medina City Council considers upgraded license plate readers

MEDINA, Ohio -- The city has turned its focus on a possible new Flock Safety camera system that would notify officers about stolen cars traveling through Medina. Police Chief Ed Kinney and Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose spoke to council’s Finance Committee last week about a resolution that would allow the Police Department to move forward with such a project.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
54K+
Followers
53K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy