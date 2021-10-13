CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

SU senior’s love for Mini Lunch Box Cakes leads to unexpected success

By Olivia Ciancio
Daily Orange
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Zoë Selesi spent the summer watching mini lunch box cakes rise in popularity on social media. People posted videos of personal sized cakes with colorful frosting and special messages written on the cake or inside the lid of the box. Eventually, the Syracuse University senior decided to try the trend herself.

